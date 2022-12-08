‘Wednesday’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

To everyone’s surprise, Wednesday didn’t arrive the week leading up to Halloween. However, it’s been more than worth the wait. After a dark and incredibly fun season of Wednesday, we know fans will be eager to see where the series goes next. It’s still early days but by the end of its second week, the series has exceeded over 752,000,000 million hours, which means fans shouldn’t worry, we’re 100% confident that Wednesday will be renewed soon.

Wednesday was one of the most anticipated Netflix shows of 2022. Aided by the fact that Tim Burton, who made his television directorial debut on Wednesday, was attached to the project as both a producer and a director. Not to mention once Netflix revealed the first look of Jenna Ortega in costume as the iconic Wednesday Addams, it only made fans that much more excited.

Wednesday continues to go from strength to strength with yet another incredible week of viewing figures. In week 1, in only five days the series amassed a total of 341,230,000 million hours. In week two, that number rose to 411,290,000 million hours, a 20.5% increase from week one. This takes the total viewing time to 752,520,000 million hours.

This is huge when compared to the likes of Dahmer, which had amassed 496,040,000 million hours by the end of its second week on Netflix, and Stranger Things season 4, which recorded 621,800,000 million hours.

In the graph, with data taken from week one and week two, you can see how much potential Wednesday has to become one of Netflix’s biggest originals ever!

Not only has Wednesday grabbed the attention of millions of subscribers, but the series, and in particular Jenna Ortega’s performance as Wednesday Addams, has been praised extremely highly on social media. Currently, it’s hard to scroll down a Twitter feed or your TikTok FYP without seeing someone emulating Wednesday’s dance from the Rave’N or just praising Jenna Ortega for her performance.

We always expected that Wednesday would receive a renewal. And, thanks to its strong start on Netflix our expectations that renewal is on the way have only been solidified further.

If Wednesday isn’t renewed then social media may go into a complete and utter meltdown.

What to expect from Wednesday season 2?

Who is Wednesday’s stalker?

Immediately after switching on the phone, Xavier had bought her, Wednesday was sent some ominous messages as she gleefully realized she had acquired her first stalker.

We already know that Wednesday had a limited online presence, thanks to her negative stance towards social media. But considering Xavier is the one to give her a brand new phone, it’s impressive a stalker was already able to send her messages. But thanks to her antics it’s no surprise Wednesday has picked up lots of attention.

What will Tyler do next?

We last saw Tyler, in chains, being transported to what would have been a maximum security prison, or psychiatric ward. However, before the transport could make its journey, Tyler transformed into his Hyde form, leading the audience to assume he had killed all of the armed guards.

With Tyler on the loose, and without his master, will he be more dangerous? Or, will he try to redeem himself so he can return to Jehrico?

Who will be the next Principal of Nevermore?

With the death of Larissa Weems, Nevermore Academy has been left without a principal. There’s also an extremely limited pool of candidates that could take the job. The most obvious choice would be for Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, to be offered the job. As a former student of Nevermore and a member of the Nightshades, Morticia would be the most competent person to take over. However, Wednesday would do everything within her power to remove her mother as principal with hilarious and likely disastrous results.

If Morticia is given the job of principal of Nevermore, this would require Catherine Zeta-Jones to be bumped up to a series regular.

What will happen to Laurel?

With her true identity revealed, Laurel was able to resurrect Jeremiah Crackstone but thanks to Wednesday, he was defeated. It was also revealed that she was the master of Tyler, as she manipulated the teenager into transforming into a hyde.

Laurel’s plans have been thwarted for now, but if Tyler comes to the rescue of his master, the duo could have more nefarious plans for Nevermore and the outcasts.

Will Pugsley join Nevermore?

It’s unclear what the age difference is between Pugsley and Wednesday, however, we do know that they both attended the same high school together before Wednesday’s transfer to Nevermore. If Morticia is offered the principal position at Nevermore, the whole family could move with her. Wednesday’s reaction would be priceless as she would naturally do everything within her power to stop him from trying to hang out with her.

Who are the cast members of Wednesday season 2?

We could expect the following cast members to reprise their roles in the second season of Wednesday:

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Riki Lindhome as Dr. Valeria Kinbott

Jamie McShane as Sheriff Donovan Galpin

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair

Moosa Mostafa as Eugene Otinger

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus

Naomi J. Ogawa as Yoko Tanaka

Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams

Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams

Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Victor Dorobantu as Thing

George Burcea as Lurch

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams

While it seems Gwendoline Christie’s character of Larissa Weems died of Nightshade poisoning, there’s always a chance that the character could return in some capacity through flashbacks.

Christina Ricci’s character of Marylin Thornhill aka Laurel, was defeated but we don’t know for sure what her ultimate fate was. Which means the actress could return to reprise her role.

Will Tim Burton return to direct?

Much of the advertising of the first season has had an emphasis on the fact that some of the episodes were directed by Tim Burton.

The only upcoming project that Burton is scheduled to be working on is the announced Beetlejuice sequel. But, taking into consideration that he was not involved in the writing of any Wednesday episodes, and only directed half of the first season, there’s no reason why he can’t return to direct further episodes.

It would be a shame if Burton doesn’t return to direct, however, it’s not imperative, and the show would still continue.

