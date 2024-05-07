‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Will Have 12 New Cast Members as Production Gets Underway

Production is finally underway on Wednesday, the second season of one of Netflix’s biggest shows in history. To mark the news, Netflix announced several new cast members and revealed some other details about the upcoming second season.

Filming on the new season is expected to run through November 2024, with the entirety of filming taking place in Dublin, Ireland. Many of the cast members from season 1 are returning, such as Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, and Hunter Doohan.

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe in season 1, was missing from Netflix’s press release this morning following reports he had been removed from the show. Jamie McShane has been demoted to guest star for season 2.

Speaking about filming getting underway, Al Gough and Miles Millar said:

“We are thrilled that the entire Addams family will be enrolling in Nevermore Academy this season along with a dream cast of icons and new faces.”

Alongside the new cast announcements, which feature 12 new faces for the new season (two of which have been announced in recent weeks), Netflix also confirmed that Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo would be upped to series regulars for season 2.

New Series Regulars for Wednesday Season 2

Steve Buscemi (The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire)

(The Big Lebowski, Boardwalk Empire) Billie Piper (Scoop, I Hate Suzie)

(Scoop, I Hate Suzie) Evie Templeton (Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule)

(Return to Silent Hill, Lord of Misrule) Owen Painter (Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale)

(Tiny Beautiful Things, The Handmaid’s Tale) Noah Taylor (Law & Order: Organized Crime, Park Avenue)

Steve Buscemi will play the new Principal for a single season. He is described as someone who feels like an outcast and doesn’t get along with others but wants to help and try to fix things.

Piper is expected to play the role of Capri, a music teacher at Nevermore. Described as sophisticated and possesses an air that could intimidate others while having exquisite taste in music.

Painter will be playing the role of Karloff, who we first announced they were casting for late last year. The character possesses supernatural abilities and will feature prominently throughout the season.

Evie Templeton will play Annie, a precociously confident girl who is wise beyond her years.

Other series regulars we know will feature in season 2 include Wolfgang (also known as Bruno) and Munns, described as unusually tall and sallow-faced with gaunt cheeks, who communicates through grunting.

New Guest Stars for Wednesday Season 2

Christopher Lloyd (Addams Family, Back to the Future)

(Addams Family, Back to the Future) Joanna Lumley (Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous)

(Fool Me Once, Absolutely Fabulous) Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Crash)

(Westworld, Crash) Frances O’Connor (The Missing, The Twelve)

(The Missing, The Twelve) Haley Joel Osment (The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know)

(The Kominsky Method, Somebody I Used to Know) Heather Matarazzo (The Princess Diaries, Scream)

(The Princess Diaries, Scream) Joonas Suotamo

Matarazzo will play the role of Joanna, who is expected to feature in four episodes and is described as quirky and unassuming.

Lumley will play Grandmama in season 2 with the character original played by Blossom Rock in the original Addams Family television series.

Other characters to feature in season 2 that are recurring include:

Dr. Rogers (female 30-59) is described as an ambitious overachiever and highly efficient and professional. To feature in 3 episodes.

Sheriff Tatt – Recently arrived in town to take up a position within the local police force. She is described as smart and a no-nonsense girl determined to make her mark.

An unnamed male teacher who is described as an older professor.

Episode Title for Wednesday Season 2 Episode 1

In the cast reveal teaser, we also got our first look at the script cover for Wednesday season 2.

Chapter One will be titled “Here We Woe Again,” keeping in line with the format of season 1’s episode title, with every episode featuring the word Woe.

Tim Burton, who directed all of the episodes in season 1, will direct the first episode. In season 2, he will share the directing burden with Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson.