‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Adds 4 Featured Cast Members

The second season of Wednesday, the follow-up season to Netflix’s biggest English-language TV series of all time, is currently in production. While Netflix has already announced most of the major returning and new cast members, we’ve learned of a few new faces you’ll see in featured roles.

First is Philip Philmar (The Witcher, The Continental), who will play Augustus Stonehearst. We didn’t find any legacy character by that name, so he must be new. Interestingly, the actor is also going to be playing a role in Tim Burton’s Fall 2024 movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, playing the role of a Pagan Priest.

Next are Tedroy Newell (Bridgerton), Jackie Pulford (The Great Pause), and Shaq B. Grant (Gangs of London). Their roles are unknown at the moment.

It is important to note that these aren’t major roles like the previous wave of casting announcements but rather featured roles. Netflix declined to comment when we reached out to them earlier this year with these names.

The major casting announcements for Wednesday Season 2 came a little earlier in the year and saw 12 added to the cast. Those were Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, Joonas Suotamo.

Returning cast members for season 2 include Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgia Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Hunter Doohan, Moosa Mostafa, Christina Ricci, Isaac Ordonez, Fred Armisen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Rina Mahoney, and Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo.

Percy Hynes White, Jamie McShane, and Naomi J Ogawa are not returning for the new season.

There’s still no release date for Wednesday season 2 just yet, although we’d heard it may be as late as September 2025 by the time we see it return to our screens. Production continues in Ireland through November 20th, 2024.

Are you excited for Wednesday Season 2? Let us know in the comments down below.