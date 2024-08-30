New Horror Movies and Series Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024

The countdown to spooky season has officially begun. Below, we’re tracking all the thrills, chills, movies, and TV shows coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024.

For the spooky-hearted, Halloween is bigger than Christmas. So, as the countdown to Halloween begins, it’s essential to stay informed about Netflix’s newest horrors and thrillers, which are coming soon.

We expect Netflix to announce more titles between the start of September and Halloween, so we’ll update the list below regularly.

Make sure to bookmark it to keep it up to date!

Movies Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024

Jaws Movie Collection (1975-1983)

Coming to Netflix: September 1st, 2024

Before there was Close Encounters, ET, Indiana Jones, and Jurassic Park, the legendary film director made a name for himself with one of the most iconic and influential horror movies ever, Jaws. Relive the horror that scared an entire generation into visiting the beach and changing the reputation of sharks forever.

A bloodthirsty shark unleashes hell on a small beachside community off Cape Cod, forcing the sheriff, a marine biologist, and an old seafarer to hunt the beast.

CTRL (2024) N

Coming to Netflix: October 4th, 2024

Indian actress Anaya Panday is one of Bollywood’s fastest-rising stars. Alongside Vihaan Samat, the pair stars as a beloved internet couple whose lives have been documented in painstaking detail for their fans. But when the couple breaks up, their world starts to unravel around them.

It’s What’s Inside (2024) N

Coming to Netflix: October 4th, 2024

Netflix picked up the comedy horror after the Sundance Film Festival. Colman Domingo (Ruskin) produced it, and it stars fellow Fear the Walking Dead alumni Alycia Debnam-Carey.

Cyrus convinces Shelby to attend old friend Reuben’s pre-wedding party and reunites with college pals. Tension arise when estranged classmate Forbes arrives. Rivalries and old romance flare up as the game goes off rails causing hysteria.

The Platform 2 (2024) N

Coming to Netflix: October 4th, 2024

The first movie was a viral sensation and a huge hit for Netflix. The thought-provoking thriller has plenty of horrific moments sprinkled throughout, and its upcoming sequel looks even crazier.

Outside (2024) N

Coming to Netflix: October 11th, 2024

What’s Halloween without zombies? In Netflix’s upcoming Filipino horror, a desperate family attempts to outrun the zombie apocalypse by hiding in the father’s childhood farmhouse. As they fortify the home to keep out the zombies, family secrets are unearthed, and generational trauma threatens to tear the family apart.

Woman of the Hour (2024) N

Coming to Netflix: October 18th, 2024

Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut will be exclusive to Netflix! The film premiered at film festivals late last year, and after a warm reception, Netflix picked up the movie rights. The film is centered on Rodney Alcala, played by Daniel Zovatto, a serial killer who charmed a nation after appearing on a dating game show.

Don’t Move (2024) N

Coming to Netflix: October 25th, 2024

If previous thrillers are anything to go by, then Don’t Move should be a guaranteed hit for Netflix. Starring Kelsey Abille (Fargo) and Finn Witrock (American Horror Story, Don’t Move will have audiences squirming as Abille stars as a woman who, after being isolated in the woods and injected with a paralytic agent by a serial killer, attempts to escape from his clutches before her body shuts down.

Time Cut (2024)

Coming to Netflix: October 30th, 2024

Hannah Macpherson’s time travel slasher horror arrives just in time for Halloween. Outer Banks star Madison Bailey stars as Lucy, a high school senior and amateur inventor who, after accidentally finding a time travel machine, goes back to 2003. Torn between saving the sister she never knew and drastically changing the future, Lucy must blend into 2003.

TV Shows Coming to Netflix for Halloween 2024

Mighty Monsterwheelies (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: September 14th, 2024

One for the kids from the DreamWorks animation team, the classic movie horror villains have been reimagined into monster trucks that live and serve to protect the city of Motorvania from villains such as Phantom Freeze and Invisible Van.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: September 19th, 2024

Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer was a huge hit for Netflix, and what was meant to be a limited series has now turned into an anthology. The second iteration of Monster will focus on brothers Lyle and Erik Menendez, who, after murdering their parents whose trial became a national sensation.

Murder Mindfully (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: October 31st

Mixing a bit of thriller and comedy is Murder Mindfully, released on Halloween itself with the new Tom Schilling-led series hailing from Germany. Mixing a bit of American Psycho with Fargo and a dash of The End of the F**ing World, this limited series is about a lawyer looking to restore his work-life balance at a retreat and instead resorts to murder.

Looking for more? You can find Netflix’s full horror library via our link, and here are some of the other horror titles released on Netflix globally (or in the US if marked with an asterisk) in the past few months:

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches*

Fear The Walking Dead*

Interview with the Vampire*

Parasyte: The Grey (Season 2)

Pearl*

Tarot*

Terror Tuesday: Extreme

The Chucky movie collection*

The Deliverance

The Terror*

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon*

Under Paris

Also, don’t forget that Netflix has more horror in development for next year and beyond too. Titles high up the list include Fear Street: Prom Queen, I Am Not Alone, Frankenstein, The Woman in Cabin 10, and Something Very Bad is Going to Happen.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this Halloween? Let us know in the comments below!