Trailer and New First Looks Drop for ‘Outer Banks’ Season 4 Part 1

Outer Banks season 4 is fast approaching. Its two parts are set to arrive on Netflix in October and November. With just 16 days until the first five episodes hit Netflix globally, the streamer just debuted the first trailer and new first-look images, plus a bonus game announcement.

The new 2-minute and 15-second trailer says, “You might be wondering what happens when you find the lost city of El Dorado and you’re stranded with a sack full of gold – let me catch you up.” The trailer shows the Pogues living life to the max, but their money doesn’t last forever, leading them to be hired for their next looting mission: to acquire the treasure of Blackbeard – something that was alluded to at the end of season 3. The montage continues with a lot of action promised, including significant sections of the upcoming season taking place underwater.

Netflix also offers an extended synopsis for the new season:

“Following last season’s 18-month flash-forward showing Wes Genrette’s proposal for the Pogues to find Blackbeard’s treasure, Season 4 takes us back in time to the lead-up of that moment. After finding the gold at El Dorado, the Pogues return to the OBX and commit to having a “normal” life. They’ve built themselves a new safe haven, officially dubbed “Poguelandia 2.0”, where they live together and run a fairly successful bait, tackle, and charter tour shop. But after some financial setbacks, John B, Sarah, Kiara, JJ, Pope, and Cleo take Wes up on his offer, drawn back into the “G” game for a whole new adventure. But before they know it, they’re well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future – who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?”

This isn’t the only Outer Banks news out today; as you may have also just seen, Netflix has set a date and revealed new details about the Netflix Stories game coming for the series. Given the blurry tease in the app over the summer, we predicted this game would be on the horizon, although most Outer Banks fans called us out for being wrong. Who’s laughing now!?

In our full preview for the show, we’ve got the full lowdown on Outer Banks season 4, complete with all the episode titles, production timeline, behind-the-scenes snaps, and much more. We’ll update that with some more insights next week!

Want a look at those other new pictures from the upcoming season?

Are you looking forward to the new season of Outer Banks? Season 4, part 1 drops on October 10th, and the next batch is due on November 7th. There’s currently no word on any potential fifth season just yet.