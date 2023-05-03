What Time will ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Release on Netflix?

We’re about to dive back into the world of Bridgerton with the new spin-off series, which lands on Netflix globally on May 4th, 2023. If you want to watch as soon as possible, you’ll either need to stay up late, wake up early or get off work or school early, depending on where you live.

As a quick reminder, six episodes of the Bridgerton spin-off (which will be set before the events of the flagship series but also cross over) will drop tomorrow and here’s what you can expect:

“Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.”

For more on the new Bridgerton spin-off series, check out our full preview for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story here.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Release Time by Timezone

Unlike licensed content which arrives on your timezone at 12 AM, Netflix Originals release simultaneously around the world at the same time. As a result, the times will different depending on which timezone in which you reside.

If you’re in the United States, the likelihood is that you’re going to have to pull an all-night to watch. For those in Britain, you’ll be able to watch bright and early in the morning. For those living in Asia, you’ve got to wait until the afternoon.

Below, we’ve broken down the timezones below as to when the new Bridgerton spin-off will drop where you live:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Clock for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Not sure which timezone you’re in or yours isn’t listed above?

We’ve still got you covered with a countdown clock embedded below that’s set exactly for 12:01 AM PST meaning it’s counting down to the correct time regardless of where you live.

Countdown

Queen Charlotte still not showing on Netflix?

If you can’t see the Queen Charlotte on Netflix but the time above has elapsed, there’s a simple fix to get them to show up.

On mobiles or app versions of Netflix (ie Netflix on your Roku, Fire Stick, or Smart TV), navigate to the help section and there’s a reload Netflix button. You can also navigate to a different app and then back onto Netflix for the same effect.

If you’re on a web browser, you may need to refresh your cache or close the website down and open it back up again (CTRL + F5 on Windows or CMD + R on Mac).

Are you looking forward to watching Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.