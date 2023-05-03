New Mobiles Games on Netflix and Latest Gaming News: May 2023

Welcome along to another roundup of all the new Netflix Gaming news for May; we’ll be checking out all the new Netflix game releases for last month, all the new titles announced for this month and beyond, any top-level news, and some more predictions.

If you missed our roundup of Netflix Games news for March 2023, you can take a look back at all of that here.

New Games Released On Netflix Games In April 2023

In April 2023, Netflix added a total of three games:

Raji: An Ancient Epic (released on 5th April 2023) – The gods choose you. Fight demons, climb ruins, and face destiny to save the human race in this action-adventure game inspired by Indian culture.

– The gods choose you. Fight demons, climb ruins, and face destiny to save the human race in this action-adventure game inspired by Indian culture. Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace (released on 19th April 2023) – Hunt for epic loot. Battle big bosses, hack and slash through a mad maze, and prepare to die – a lot. Come back stronger, save the kingdom. No pressure!

Vineyard Valley (released on 25th April 2023) – Restore a rundown vineyard to its former glory. Complete quests, solve puzzles, and unlock past mysteries to design the romantic resort of your dreams.

With a total of three games added in the month of April 2023, it makes April the second-best month of additions at the time of my writing. The only month that beats April in the number of total additions is January 2023.

New Games Coming to Netflix in May 2023 and Beyond

Announced for May 2nd is the release of Laya’s Horizon, a new adventure game from Snowman, the team behind Alto, and one of Netflix’s best games released thus far, Lucky Luna.

Oxenfree 2: The Lost Signals was also officially unveiled from Netflix’s internal studio, Night School Studio. The sequel is planned to be release is 12th July 2023 and will also be on Steam, Playstation 4 & 5, and Nintendo Switch. The sequel to the 2016 smash hit Oxenfree this long-awaited sequel takes place five years after the original game.

Shovel Knight: Pocket Dungeon was the only other major announcement for the month (announced for Netflix Games, no date given). The mobile edition of the game will serve dungeon crawler spinoff to the original Shovel Knight game.

News Roundup For Netflix Games From April 2023

Now let me give you your brief news round-up from April 2023.

The first major news around Netflix Games was their hire of Joe Staten, the ex-creative director for Xbox’s Halo Infinite. So far, we know that he’s working on a “AAA multiplatform” title.

So today, I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined @Netflix Games as Creative Director for a brand-new AAA multiplatform game and original IP. Let's go! 2/2 — Joseph Staten (@joestaten) April 17, 2023

Netflix also filed a trademark for “Molehew’s Mining Adventure,” which was trademarked under “online computer game, electronic and video games.” No word on what this is just yet, but we’re keeping a close eye on it.

My prediction is that Netflix will release Dungeon Boss: Respawned as part of the Netflix Games lineup during the month of May. The game was recently featured at IGN’s Fan Fest, suggesting it’s nearly ready.

Final Thoughts:

As of May 1st, 2023, Netflix Games offers roughly fifty-nine games (give or take), and it shows Netflix is committed to its games initiative, but there’s still a lot that needs to be done to make Netflix Games the place for all the ways we play.