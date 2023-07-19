What Time Will ‘They Cloned Tyrone’ be on Netflix?

After what has felt like years of waiting, Netflix’s upcoming comedy starring Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris is coming to Netflix on Friday, July 21st, 2023. If you want to watch the movie as soon as possible, depending on where you are in the world, you’ll either be staying up late, eating breakfast, or settling in for the evening.

In case anyone had forgotten, Jamie Foxx’s long-awaited comedy They Cloned Tyrone arrives on Netflix this Friday! Here’s what to expect;

A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed. He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government-backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair but decides he needs to stand up to these White institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood. For more on the new They Cloned Tyrone, check out our full preview for the upcoming season here

They Cloned Tyrone Release Time by Timezone

If content is licensed to your region it will arrive at 12 AM. However, Netflix Originals, are released simultaneously around the world. This means that depending on which timezone you reside in will depend on which time you receive any originals.

If you’re in the United States, you better brew some coffee or grab an energy drink, because you’ll be pulling an all-nighter. In Britain and various regions around Europe, you’ll be able to stream in the morning. As for those living in Asia, and in Oceania, you’ll be waiting until the afternoon, and into the evening.

Below, we’ve broken down the timezones below as to when They Cloned Tyrone will drop where you live:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time (PT) – Los Angeles etc 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time (MST) – Phoenix etc 01:00 AM (GMT-6) Central Standard Time (CT) – Mexico City etc 02:00 AM (GMT-5) Eastern Daylight Time (EST) – New York etc 03:00 AM (GMT-4) Brasilia Standard Time (BRT) 04:00 AM (GMT-3) Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 07:00 AM (GMT) British Summer Time (BST) – Netflix UK 08:00 AM (GMT+1) Central European Summer Time (CEST) 09:00 AM (GMT+2) Eastern European Summer Time (EEST) 10:00 AM (GMT+3) Israel Daylight Time 10:00 AM (GMT+3) India Standard Time (IST) 12:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Philippine Time (PHT) 15:00 PM (GMT+8) Korea Standard Time (KST) – South Korea 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Japan Standard Time (JST) 16:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 18:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Standard Time (NZST) 19:00 PM (GMT+12)

Countdown Clock for They Cloned Tyrone

Not sure which timezone you’re in or if yours isn’t listed above.

We’ve still got you covered with a countdown clock embedded below that’s set exactly for 12:01 AM PST meaning it’s counting down to the correct time regardless of where you live.

Countdown to They Cloned Tyrone

Are you looking forward to the release of They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix?