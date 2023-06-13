‘Delete’ Thai Thriller Series: Coming to Netflix in June 2023

The exciting new Thai thriller Delete is debut on Netflix at the end of June 2023. Featuring an exciting cast of talented Thai actors, and equally talented filmmakers, Delete could be the best Thai original on Netflix since Hunger. Here’s everything we know so far about Delete on Netflix.

Delete is an upcoming Thai Netflix Original thriller series c0-written by Parkpoom Wongpoom, Tossaphon Riantong, and Jirassaya Wongsutin. The series will mark the official directorial debut of Parkpoom Wongpoom.

Lead actor Ice-Natara Nopparatayapon had the following to say about Delete;

This series encompasses various captivating elements. It brings together intense drama and genuine action sequences to make a big impact.

When discussing the teamwork between the cast and crew, lead actor Nat Kitcharit had the following to say about his own role;

Immersing myself in this character has driven me to grow and refine my craft as an actor.

Lastly, lead actress Fah-Sarika Sartsilpsupa had the description of working with the cast of Delete;

Training or collaborating within a group of amazingly talented and hardworking people.

When is Delete coming to Netflix?

Delete will be debuting on Netflix on Friday, June 28th, 2023!

What is the plot of Delete?

The synopsis for Delete has been sourced from Netflix;

Ever secretly wished you could delete someone from your life? In the ominous world of DELETE, this power is entirely possible, thanks to a mysterious device that has the ability to erase a person from existence. Those who come into contact with this dangerous power soon realize that it draws out their worst impulses.

Who are the cast members of Delete?

The three leads of Delete are; Nat Kitcharit, Fah Sarika Sathsilpsupa, and Ice Natara Nopparatayapon.

Nat Kitcharit stars in the role of Aim. Previously Nat starred in the Thai Netflix Original series Hurts Like Hell.

Fah Sarika Sathsilpsupa plays the role of Lilly. Previously Fa starred in the Thai Netflix Original series School Tales the Series.

Ice Natara Nopparatayapon plays the lead role of Two. Delete will be the official debut for Ice, who previously acted in shows such as Voice, and The Collector, and in movies such as One for the Road and Kon Mee Sanay.

The remaining cast members are as follows;

Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying

Jaonaay Jinjett Wattanasin

Charlette Wasita Hermenau

Peter Nopachai Chaiyanam

Hmu Sompob Benjathikul

Leegade Supawan Poolcharoen

Phiao Duangjai Hiransri

Jewly Porntip Kitdamrongchai

Dujdao Vadhanapakorn

Chertsak Pratumsrisakhon

Yasaka Chaisorn

What is the episode count?

We can confirm that there will be a total of eight episodes. All eight episodes will be available to stream upon release.

Runtimes have yet to be revealed.

Are you looking forward to watching Delete on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!