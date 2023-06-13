‘Blood & Water’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Netflix South Africa announced that Blood & Water would return for a fourth season. It confirmed that production was underway, likely indicating that we should expect a return sometime in 2024.

First debuting on Netflix in May 2020, Blood & Water at the time was Netflix’s second Original production from South Africa following Queen Sono. Although an English-language title, characters regularly slip into other dialects including Zulu, Xhosa, Afrikaans, SeSotho, Shona, and Tswana.

The teen drama subsequently released new seasons each year thereafter, with the second in 2021 and the most recent in November 2022.

Article Continues Below...

Pssst, come a little closer. I've got news. Season 4 of #BloodAndWater is officially in production!🩸💧🤫 pic.twitter.com/UZ7pUkY01N — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) June 13, 2023

Netflix SA on Twitter also released a new class photo promising a new term, new students, and new drama.

Among the stars featured in the picture include:

Ama Qamata

Kho’si

Dillon Windvogel

Mekaila Mathys

Leroy Siyafa

Katishcka Kiara

Arno Greeff

Tumisho Masha

Greteli Fincham

Meggan Lee Johnstone

Ama Qamata

Natasha Thahane

Khosi Ngema

This is the first time a South African series has made it past a third season on Netflix. As it stands, Blood & Water is currently on par with How to Ruin Christmas, with three seasons each.

Rumors of a renewal first were reported in late March 2023, with sources telling an entertainment commentator at the time, “Sources have informed me that the popular Netflix show is currently in the contract signing phase of the new season,” adding that “Production will likely start in May.”

How well did Blood & Water Season 3 perform on Netflix?

While the show has struggled to find a large audience outside its origin country, it’s worth noting that for the first time, season 3 featured in the Netflix top 10s in countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States.

Season 3 of the show featured in the global Netflix top 10 hourly figures for a single week between November 27th and December 4th, 2022 picking up 12.69 million hours watched, making it the 8th most-watched English title for that week before quickly dropping out.

According to FlixPatrol, the show has featured in the South African top 10s for 106 days in total, with other strong performing countries for the series, including Nigeria and Jamaica.

From their data, you can see that season 3 actually performed better in the raw top 10s when compared to season 2:

For a full list of Netflix shows currently set to return for future seasons at Netflix, check out our guide to renewed titles here.

Are you looking forward to another season of Blood & Water on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.