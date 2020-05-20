After coming to an abrupt end during its second season, we’ve already learned that Charmed will be returning for a third season. Unfortunately, it looks like fans will be waiting a lot longer for Charmed season 3 to arrive on Netflix. Here’s why.

Charmed is an American supernatural-drama series and is the reboot of the popular series of the same name from the early 2000s. The series features a diverse cast, with POC as the series leads, along with the character Mel, portrayed by Melonie Diaz, as a gay character. The series has faced criticism from fans old and new, but towards the end of the second season, there was a significant jump in quality.

In Hilltown Michigan, two sisters are reeling after the death of their mother, who died at the hands of demonic forces. Discovering that they have a secret half-sister, the three siblings unite under the same roof unlocking their dormant supernatural powers, becoming the “Charmed Ones”, tasked with protecting the innocents from supernatural forces.

When is Charmed season 3 coming to Netflix US?

It’s going to be a long time before we see the third season of Charmed arriving on Netflix US.

Thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The CW has chosen to postpone the production of Charmed, and many other productions, until it is safe to resume filming. This delay means that Charmed season 3 won’t be premiering until January 2021.

Various different factors go into when Charmed season 3 will be on Netflix, the biggest factors being; the number of episodes broadcast, and the number of breaks the CW will take.

Assuming that Charmed season 3 has 22 episodes, starts on Sunday, January 3rd, and has no breaks, at the earliest the finale would air on May 30th, 2020. Netflix would receive Charmed within a couple of weeks of the finale being broadcast.

The above would be the best-case scenario for fans, so assuming that the CW will place breaks every x amount of episodes, we can only speculate that the finale will air in July, pushing the Netflix release date to either late July or early August 2021.

If the series has fewer episodes, bring back the release date by several weeks.

Are the old cast members of the original Charmed series returning?

Constant rumours about the potential return of the original Charmed cast members have been flying around since the reboot was announced.

More fuel to that fire was added when actress Rose McGowan, who starred as Paige, admitted that she would like to return, not to mention even the new cast has admitted they would like to see the original “Charmed Ones” in action on their series as well.

Nothing is set in stone as of yet, but considering both parties have shown a keen interest, we can imagine it’ll happen eventually.

It’s very doubtful the original cast members would become series regulars, but it would be fun to see them appear every now and again, acting as mentors to the new batch of Witches.

Is the Charmed reboot going to leave Netflix?

Fans shouldn’t worry, for as long as The CW continues to make more seasons of Charmed, the longer it will remain on Netflix.

Once the series comes to an end, only then can we really discuss when Charmed will leave Netflix.

Are you looking forward to watching Charmed season 3 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!