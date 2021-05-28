Black Lightning has returned for its fourth and now it turns out, the final season on The CW. Some regions of Netflix are expected to get the series fourth season in June 2021 as we’ll outline in this Netflix release schedule for Black Lightning season 4 below.

Developed by Salim Akil, Black Lightning is one of the newer rosters within the Arrowverse which was originally due to head to Fox before reverting over to The CW. It’s one of the few DC titles from The CW to be classed as a Netflix Original series outside the United States.

Cress Williams plays the role of Jefferson Pierce, a crime-fighting high school headmaster who gets back into his former life as Black Lightning.

As we mentioned, season 4 will serve as the final season of Black Lightning with the spin-off that was originally planned called Painkiller, not going forward.

Season 4 was also considerably shorter than both seasons 2 and 3 returning to its 13 episode series length. Season 4 was also delayed due to filming restrictions caused by the pandemic. It began airing on February 8th, 2021 and just recently wrapped up on May 24th, 2021.

When will Black Lightning season 4 be on Netflix in the US?

The US continues to get Black Lightning as part of the old output deal Netflix had with The CW.

That traditionally meant that new seasons came to Netflix 8 days after the finale aired but we’ve yet to get confirmation that this is taking place.

Should the show come to Netflix US on this 8 day release period, it should arrive on June 1st, 2021 but again, no confirmation. We’ll keep you posted.

Black Lightning Season 4 International Netflix Release Date

Outside the US, Netflix carries the show as a Netflix Original including regions like the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

Although some of the earlier seasons did hit Netflix internationally on a weekly basis that stopped happening as of season 3. Instead, the series drops on Netflix in a similar fashion as the US although not exactly the same date.

Netflix Canada has been the only region confirmed so far to be getting Black Lightning season 4 on June 29th, 2021. We’re expecting this for other regions too but will you keep you posted.

Looking forward to Black Lightning season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.