The fifth season of DCs Legends of Tomorrow was the series biggest to date, and with the Crisis on Infinite on Earths there’s never been a better time to be a fan of DC series. We finally have the release schedule for DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on Netflix so read on for the latest.

The legends have caused plenty of chaos and cleaned up plenty of chaos themselves as they’ve traveled across space and time.

When will DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5 be on Netflix?

This is the first season since its debut that DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will premiere in January instead of October.

The fifth season will begin on January 14th, 2020 and will conclude the crossover Crisis on Infinite Earths. It has been acknowledged that the crossover isn’t the official ‘season premiere’ and the “first” episode will air sometime in January 2020.

As expected, the series will arrive on Netflix 8 days after its finale airs.

Currently, season 5 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will arrive on Netflix on June 10th, 2020.

What to expect from season 5 of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

We could see some huge changes going into the fifth season of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. With the crossover of Crisis on Infinite Earths arriving first, there’s a huge chance that some of the legends may die along the way. Either that, we could see alternate versions of our favorite heroes.

It has also been confirmed that Brandon Routh and Courtney Ford will be leaving the Legends team. So expect to see some new blood added to the core cast.

Whether or not Routh and Ford will be moving to a separate Arrowverse show is unclear at this time.

Who is the villain of season 5?

We’ve yet to receive a trailer for season five, and plot information is very thin at the time of writing.

With the introduction of magical beings in the fourth season, it could be expected that some of these villains will be causing plenty of hijinks across the timeline.

Will season 5 be coming to other regions?

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5 will be coming to the following regions outside of the US:

Argentina

Brazil

Czech Republic

Greece

Hong Kong

Israel

Lithuania

Mexico

Netherlands

Romania

Russia

Singapore

Slovakia

Sweden

Thailand

In the United Kingdom, you will need a subscription to Sky TV to watch episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. Alternatively, you can also get a subscription to Now TV which also carries Sky content.

Other regions also stream DC’s Legends of Tomorrow but are still waiting on the release of season 4:

Australia

Belgium

France

Iceland

Poland

Portugal

South Africa

South Korea

Switzerland

Italy

Is DC’s Legends of Tomorrow leaving Netflix?

Contrary to internet rumors, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow isn’t leaving Netflix anytime soon. Many of The CW titles currently on Netflix, Arrowverse included, are licensed to Netflix for the foreseeable future.

At the earliest, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow will leave Netflix in 2025, but this would take for the series to be canceled after season five. The easiest way to know when any of The CW titles are leaving Netflix is to add five years on after the final season arrives on Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the release of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow season 5? Let us know in the comments below!