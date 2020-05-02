Fauda has grown to become one of the best action titles on Netflix although most have never heard of it. The series has just released its third season on Netflix and according to multiple sources, season 4 is on the way. Here’s what we know.

The series continues to score good reviews with the show still carrying an 8.3/10 on IMDb. It also plays relatively well around the world but has a particularly good following in the United States.

Here’s what happened during the third season:

Doron ensnares a determined young boxer when a months-long covert mission puts the team on the trail of a Hamas leader high on Shin Bet’s wanted list.

Season 3 was added to Netflix globally on April 16th, 2020 shortly after concluding its 12 episodes run on YES, an Israeli television station.

Has Fauda been renewed for season 4?

When it comes to the renewal of Fauda, it’s not actually down to Netflix, at least not completely. YES is the primary network of Fauda while Netflix simply pays for international distribution.

According to some Hebrew sources, however, the series is already renewed.

They said the following (translated):

The series’ creator, Avi Issacharoff, announced last week that they are already working on a fourth season for the suspense series and the action that follows the plot of the undercover gang.

Officially, though, we’ve yet to hear the future of Fauda but this seems concrete that more is on the way.

When will Fauda season 4 be on Netflix?

Sadly, it could be some time before we see Fauda return.

Even before the currently global epidemic, the show has only been releasing every other year. The series first season released in Israel back in early 2015, the next didn’t air till December 2017 and the most recent in December 2019.

Assuming it’s able to stick to its current schedule which may be a push given most productions are currently shut down, we’re not expecting it to return to YES until late 2021 and then arrive on Netflix in 2022.

The good news for Netflix subscribers too is that the creators of the show are also working on a brand new Netflix project.

Hit and Run is a brand new series due out later in 2020 exclusively for Netflix and once again stars Lior Raz. Here’s how the new series has been described:

A man’s life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a mysterious hit and run accident.

That’s all we have for now. We’ll keep this post updated as and when we hear more regarding the future of Fauda.