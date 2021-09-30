When will ‘Heartland’ Season 15 be on Netflix?

Heartland is now returning for its 15th season on CBC in Canada and will eventually be riding its way onto Netflix around the globe over the next couple of years. When season 15 of Heartland comes to Netflix will depend on where you live.

The feel-good series is a fan-favorite among Netflixers and with plenty of episodes to dive into, it’s on the most binge-worthy series on Netflix.

Season 15 of Heartland kicks off on CBC from October 17th, 2021, and will consist of 10 episodes. That means the series will likely wrap up in December 2021.

Thanks to various updates to the CBC Heartland page, we know Drew Davis and Baye McPherson have joined the cast for this season.

On the season 15 intro blog, they give us insight as to what we can expect going into the new season:

“In season 15 of Heartland, they will put what they learned into practice. Last season, Amy said goodbye to the past. This season, she embraces the future – raising her daughter, working with the horses who continue to heal her, branching out into a new phase of her life and profession. She is moving forward and feels determined to leave a legacy. In fact, Jack, Lisa, Lou and Tim have all decided that now is not the time to pull back, but to ramp up, to create new dreams and fulfil old ones. And, as they always do, the family will pull together to help each other… and will ultimately end up stronger than ever.”

Wait, Season 14 of Heartland isn’t on Netflix yet!

The chances are you probably reside in the United States if you’re still unable to watch season 14 at this point.

As we covered in our season 14 release schedule, the rights in the US are under exclusivity for a fixed period of time elsewhere. As we cover in that post, we’re currently expecting that exclusivity window to finish in or around March 2022.

When will season 15 of Heartland be on Netflix in the United States?

So for the United States, that does mean an even longer wait for season 15 too. While we don’t have confirmation that UPTV will carry the rights for a fixed window for season 15, it is expected.

Therefore, we won’t see the series added to Netflix US until at least October 2022 but it could be even longer.

When will season 15 of Heartland be on Netflix in other regions?

Other regions of Netflix should get Heartland season 15 in early 2022. The previous few seasons have dropped on Netflix UK just a few months after it wraps airing. If that’s the case, we could see season 15 as early as March 2022.

Until the release, Heartland’s YouTube channel held a virtual fan day with tours of the sets and lots of other surprises.

Are you looking forward to season 15 of Heartland on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.