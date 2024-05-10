What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: May 10th, 2024

There are 32 great new and exciting movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix UK this week.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) N

New Episodes: 8

Genre: Animated, Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 30 Minutes

Cast: Derek Phillips, Jessica Henwick, Elias Toufexis, Jason O’Mara

After a three-and-a-half-year wait, Netflix’s animated viral sensation, Blood of Zeus, returns for a stellar second season.

Heron is a mortal man who learns his true heritage as the son of Zeus.

1917 (2019)

Director: Sam Mendes

Genre: Action, Drama History | Runtime: 119 Minutes

Cast: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch

1917 is such a great film that it deserves a mention when it returns to the Netflix library.

On April 6th, 1917, two men from an infantry battalion are sent on a mission deep into enemy territory to stop another division of 1600 men from walking into an enemy trap.

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

Director: Olivia Newman

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Romance | Runtime: 125 Minutes

Cast: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Strathairn, Michael Hyatt

On a $24 million budget, Where the Crawdads Sing brought in an impressive $144 million worldwide. Subscribers have long waited for the film to land on Netflix UK.

Kya Clark, a woman raised in the marshes of the deep south, finds herself at the center of a murder investigation when a man she was previously involved with is murdered.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 10th, 2024

1917 (2019)

Brian and Charles (2022)

Hamka & Siti Raham Vol. 2 (2023)

Mother of the Bride (2024) N

Shaitaan (2024)

Slyth The Hunt Saga (2023)

Sweetheart (2021)

The Courier (2024)

The Last Witch Hunter (2015)

Trinil (2023)

Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris (2019)

Where the Crawdads Sing (2022)

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017)

9 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 10th, 2024

Blood of Zeus (Season 2) N

Bodkin (Season 1) N

Hatton Garden (Limited Series)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in L.A. (Season 1) N

Larva in Mars (Season 1)

Obituary (Season 1)

Thank You, Next (Season 1) N

The Atypical Family (Limited Series) N

The Princess Weiyoung (Season 1)

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 10th, 2024

Cooking Up Murder: Uncovering the Story of Cesar Roman (Limited Series) N

For Our Children (2022)

Living with Leopards (2024) N

The Final: Attack on Wembley (2024) N

The Guardian of the Monarchs (2024) N

3 New Realty Shows Added to Netflix This Week: May 10th, 2024

Super Rich in Korea (Season 1) N

Taskmaster (Season 13)

The Ultimatum: South Africa (Season 1) N

2 New Stand-Up Specials Added to Netflix UK This Week: May 10th, 2024

Katt Williams: Woke Foke (2024) N

The Roast of Tom Brady (2024) N

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

It’s been a close week at the top of the movie list, with Irish thriller In the Land of Saints of Sinners outmuscling Masterminds and Bullet Train.

In the Land of Saints and Sinners (62 points) Masterminds (60 points) Bullet Train (59 points) The Black Phone (42 points) Where the Crawdads Sing (37 points) 24 Hours in Tesco (35 points) Secrets of the Neanderthals (30 points) Jurassic World Dominion (28 points) Unfrosted (23 points) Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut (14 points) Forrest Gump (14 points) What Jennifer Did (8 points) The Final: Attack on Wembley (8 points) Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (6 points) Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp (5 points) She’s Out of My League (4 points) Despicable Me 3 (3 points) Triangle of Sadness (1 points) Shaitaan (1 points)

Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix This Week

Unsurprisingly, Baby Reindeer continues to reign at the top of the UK list, with Man in Full placing second, 11 points behind.

Baby Reindeer (80 points) A Man in Full (69 points) Selling The OC (58 points) The Asunta Case (48 points) Kin (39 points) Heeramandi (35 points) The Gentlemen (18 points) Dead Boy Detectives (18 points) Hatton Garden (14 points) Heartland (9 points) Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (2 points) Postcards (2 points) Psych (2 points) The Circle (6 points)

What are you going to be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!