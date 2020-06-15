When Will ‘Pokémon Journeys’ Part 2 be Coming to Netflix?

Pokémon eased into its new home on Netflix US and fans were delighted that they could stream the first set of episodes for Pokémon Journeys: The Series. With many already binging the first 12 episodes available already, fans have been left wondering when they can expect to see part 2 on Netflix. Well, the wait won’t be that long, as more episodes are scheduled to arrive in the coming months.

Since 1997 Pokémon has released no less than 23 seasons of its animated series, topped with the ever-growing number of movies, that’s a lot of content to watch. Each new season features some iteration of its latest generation of Pokémon game, we’re now in the 8th generation, that being Pokémon Sword & Shield.

After finally achieving his goal of becoming a Pokémon Master, Ash Ketchum travels back to his home of Pallet Town in Kanto. Befriending a fellow like-minded trainer in Goh, the two young boys are hired by Professor Oaks protege, Professor Cerise to work for his new research lab. Ash has a new goal in mind, to see the world and to battle strong trainers along the way, meanwhile Goh intends to catch one of every type of Pokémon across the world.

When will Pokémon Journeys: The Series Part 2 be coming to Netflix?

Fans of the latest Pokémon series won’t have long to wait before the arrival of part 2.

When it was first announced that Pokémon Journeys: The Series was coming to Netflix, in the press release it was confirmed that new episodes would be arriving quarterly for the “duration of the season.”

With that information already to hand, it would be safe to assume that the next set of episodes will be arriving in September 2020.

How many episodes will part 2 feature?

At the time of writing, there has been a further 12 episodes broadcast, with a final thirteenth episode scheduled for the 21st of June, 2020. This means, that at the very least Netflix will receive another 12 episodes from the series.

Has there been a delay in the Pokémon broadcast?

Due to the ongoing dangers of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Pokémon was put on a small hiatus for two months between April 19th and June 7th.

The three remaining episodes listed, according to the Pokémon wiki, would be broadcast in June.

Will Netflix be receiving Pokémon Journeys: The Series season 2?

The future of the second season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series or the 24th season of Pokémon on Netflix is up in the air right now.

Netflix has only required the license for the 23rd season, so we’re still waiting for news on whether or not the future of Pokémon will be Netflix.

Are you looking forward to the release of Pokémon Journeys: The Series part 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!