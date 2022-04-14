When will ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Roswell, New Mexico is returning for a fourth season at The CW and as per previous seasons, season 4 will also be coming to Netflix but only in the United States and only when the series has finished airing. Once again, the show is part of the summer lineup and therefore won’t be coming to Netflix until late 2022.

If you’ve never dived into the series before, it’s an adaptation (the second to come to our screens) of the Melinda Metz novel. The CW series began airing back in 2019 with all three seasons now streaming on Netflix US. The most recent season touched down on Netflix in

Season 4 of Roswell, New Mexico was confirmed by The CW before season 3 even began airing.

Production on season 4 began back in August 2021 with filming locations for the new season taking place in e Espanola, Moriarty, Bernalillo, Las Vegas, Pecos, Santa Fe, Albuquerque, and the San Felipe and Santo Domingo pueblos in New Mexico. Filming is scheduled to wrap in January 2022.

When will Roswell, New Mexico air on The CW?

Before coming to Netflix, the series will have to air on The CW.

Given the production schedule and the fact that it’s been confirmed that the series is due to come to The CW as part of the network’s summer lineup. It’ll air at the same time as In The Dark with it premiering new episodes from June 6th.

Season 3 was notably also pushed back to July from its usual January and March premiere window.

As always, the best way to watch new episodes of Roswell, New Mexico as they air is either tuning in live or watching on The CW app a few hours after the show airs but episodes don’t stay there long.

Roswell, New Mexico season 4 Netflix Release Date

As we mentioned, Netflix in the US gets new seasons of Roswell, New Mexico around a week or so after their completion. It was slightly later for season 3 but that’s understandable given the delays in production.

With this later June start again, we’re not expecting the show to come until late 2022. Once again we’re expecting the new season to arrive in October 2022 but it could land somewhere around that between September and November 2022.

We’ll keep this updated as and when we learn more but for the moment, that’s the best window we have for season 4 of Roswell, New Mexico.

Is Roswell, New Mexico coming to Netflix internationally?

We often get asked about the chances of Netflix acquiring international rights to Roswell, New Mexico. Sadly, the show remains unsold in most regions.

Instead, we expect the series to be one of the flagship shows of HBO Max as it rolls out around the world (it recently touched down in mainland Europe and Latin America for instance).

Those who are patient can probably get around its lack of availability internationally using a VPN but it’s not something we actively recommend.

Are you excited for another season of Roswell, New Mexico? Let us know in the comments down below.