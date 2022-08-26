the cw shows coming to netflix in 2023

Netflix will receive several titles from The CW in 2023 but given the network’s slashing of titles, it will be one of the lightest years to date and 2024 will be lighter still. Here are all The CW shows coming to Netflix US in 2023.

More The CW shows are expected to be leaving Netflix in the coming years, although we should note that a lot of the slate is in flux. As we’ve seen, Reign and The Originals departed but were relicensed to Netflix.

As you may know, The CW is going through a massive shake-up following its sale to Nextar. As a result of that sale (and lots of other factors we don’t have to time to run through) its output, particularly to Netflix, in 2023 is going to be significantly less than in previous years. In 2022, 11 shows The CW shows were added to Netflix.

In 2023, that will dwindle to 3 at a minimum, potentially as high as 5 assuming one title outside The CW Netflix deal gets renewed and Two Sentence Horror Stories gets an additional season.

The reason why this number is lower is that several shows were canceled at The CW, including:

In The Dark

Roswell, New Mexico

Supergirl

Black Lightning

Dynasty

Legacies

Charmed

In 2024, this title is expected to be just a single title as part of the old The CW deal.

Two debut shows are expected to head to The CW in the 2022/23 season, including Walker: Independence and The Winchesters. It’s unclear whether either will head to Netflix.

All American Season 5 (+ potentially All American: Homecoming Season 2)

All American will be returning for its fifth season at The CW and continues to be a big success on Netflix in the US.

The new season will begin airing in October 2022 and will likely wrap up in Spring 2023, when it drops onto Netflix just over a week following the season finale.

All American: Homecoming unexpectedly came to Netflix in 2022. The spin-off to All American was originally scheduled to head to HBO Max but got pulled from the schedule and then arrived on Netflix. We still don’t know whether season 2 will be coming to Netflix but our guess is yes.

Riverdale (Season 7)

The final season of Riverdale is coming to Netflix in 2023.

On the air since 2017, we’ve seen 117 episodes of the Archie Comics adaptation and while the show is hardly held in high regard, it has pulled in big numbers for Netflix and makes for a great guilty binge.

Riverdale’s new and final season begins airing on The CW in early 2023 and is expected to arrive on Netflix US towards the end of the year.

The show will also release on Netflix internationally, with most regions outside the US getting weekly episodes a day following its airing on Sunday night.

The Flash (Season 9)

Another show set to finish up in 2022/23 is the final nail in the Arrowverse coffin, which has been slowly dwindling over the past few years.

Grant Gustin will be suiting up one last time but at the time of publishing, it’s unclear whether The Flash will be a midseason show or stick to its regular timeslot.

If the latter, we’d expect the final season of The Flash to be on Netflix US in summer 2023. Some regions of Netflix internationally will receive weekly episodes of the show.

For the most part, Netflix US is still the best place to watch most of the Arrowverse.

Which title from The CW are you looking forward to coming to Netflix in 2023? Let us know in the comments.