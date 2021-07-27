When will ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Season 3 of Roswell, New Mexico has just begun airing on The CW and will be coming to Netflix but only in the United States. Now that the show is finally back on the air, we can finally give an accurate estimation of when season 3 will be on Netflix. Let’s dive in.

The reboot has been one of the success stories of The CW in recent years but is still a sleeper hit and receives nowhere near the attention it deserves.

Season 2 of Roswell, New Mexico wrapped up in June 2020 and saw great reviews from those that did catch it and subsequently watch on Netflix. It was renewed in January 2020 among most of the lineup from The CW.

It’s important to stress that Roswell, New Mexico is only available on Netflix in the United States currently. That’s because it falls under the overall output deal Netflix struck with The CW. It was one of the final shows to be included in the deal.

Roswell, New Mexico season 3 Netflix release schedule

Note: this only applies to Netflix in the United States.

Here’s been the release schedule for Roswell, New Mexico so far on Netflix US:

Season 2 was added to Netflix on June 23rd, 2020

Season 1 was added to Netflix on May 1st, 2019

Season 3 won’t be hitting Netflix until much later than normal. The third season was due to get underway with filming over the course of summer 2020 where it does so in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Production was inevitably pushed back therefore the release of season 3 was also pushed back as it did for the likes of Riverdale season 5, Legacies season 3, and countless other primetime shows from the network.

Season 3 finally began on July 26th, 2021 and if it’s 18 episode again, that means the show should wrap up in October 2021. Netflix will then get the new season added roughly 9 days after that finale date.

That means that season 3 of Roswell, New Mexico should be added to Netflix sometime between October and November 2021.

Will other regions of Netflix get Roswell, New Mexico?

Probably not. In recent years, The CW’s owners have opted to not sell Netflix some of their newer showers. This includes Legacies for example.

In the UK for example, the show has been sold to ITV where it airs on ITV2 but no streaming platform currently carries it.

You’ll need to use a service such as JustWatch to find out if and where Roswell, New Mexico is streaming in your region.

Let us know in the comments if you’re looking forward to catching Roswell, New Mexico on Netflix in 2021.