When will Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ be on Netflix?

The Walking Dead has now wrapped airing its eleventh and final supersized season on AMC. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will eventually land on Netflix in many regions around the world, including the United States. Here’s when we’re currently expecting the final season of The Walking Dead to be available on Netflix.

Adapting the comics of the same name, the show has been a staple on both AMC and Netflix (depending on where you live) for years now. Netflix US has carried the show since 2014 with new seasons arriving every year thereafter (except season 10 which was delayed due to COVID-19).

We should note that if you’re looking to sign up to Netflix for The Walking Dead, you’ll need to be on a premium tier as the show is unavailable for those on the ad tier.

Season 11 is going out with a bang with an expanded season. The final season is set to consist of 24 episodes which is two more than season 10.

As we’ve covered before, only The Walking Dead is on Netflix. The other spin-off series have all found their way onto other rival streaming services worldwide, whether Amazon Prime, Disney+, or somewhere else.

Season 11 has been slowly released over the course of a year with the first batch of episodes dropping back in August 2021 and the finale airing on November 20th, 2022.

The eleventh season will arrive on Netflix in at least 26 countries, according to Unogs.

When will Season 11 of The Walking Dead be released on Netflix in the United States?

Traditionally, Netflix has got new seasons just before the next one starts on AMC but that won’t be the case here. While we don’t expect that to pull up the date, it’s something to bear in mind. With an expanded season length, that too could have a play on its Netflix release date.

Previous seasons have previously been released on Netflix between 113 days and 161 days after their finale date, meaning that would put it somewhere between March and April 2023. One other date that we’ve been unable to verify is that the show will arrive on in January 2023.

Still, in reality, we’ll have to wait until official confirmation. At the absolute latest, you’ll be streaming TWD season 11 by September 2023.

Until it heads to Netflix, season 11 is exclusive to AMC+ in the United States whether that be through Amazon Prime Channels or directly.

Both Netflix USA and Netflix Canada have received previous seasons together so we expect that trend to continue.

Some international regions have already received 8 episodes of The Walking Dead season 11, including the likes of Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, and others.

Will The Walking Dead leave Netflix after season 11 arrives?

Yes, eventually, The Walking Dead will leave Netflix, although how many years is unknown. We can look at other AMC shows for guidance. If The Walking Dead follows Hell on Wheels departure schedule, we’ll see the show leave Netflix sometime after 2026.

Long-term outside the United States, the new streaming home of the show is exclusively on Disney+. That’s where the show currently resides in several regions, including the United Kingdom.

In the US, we suspect the show will move exclusively to AMC+ eventually.

Are you looking forward to season 11 of The Walking Dead coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.