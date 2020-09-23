When will Season 2 of ‘Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous’ be on Netflix?

Netflix has just premiered Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous season 1 around the world and if you’ve already roared through all the episodes, you may be wondering if and when season 2 of Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous will be on the way. Let’s take a look at when that might happen.

Developed by Zack Stentz with executive producer, Steven Spielberg on board, the new Netflix series explores one of the biggest Universal properties in the form of Jurassic Park. It comes months after Netflix adapts another Universal license, Fast & Furious (season 2 hitting in October 2020).

The series touched down on Netflix on September 18th, 2020 alongside Ratched season 1.

Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous arrives on Netflix as part of the expansive Dreamworks TV deal that Netflix has had since 2016 kicking off with All Hail King Julien. That deal, however, is beginning to end as Dreamworks now works on projects for Hulu, Peacock, and Apple TV+.

The two final shows to come to Netflix as part of the deal (excluding new seasons or updates to previous properties) include Gabby’s Dollhouse and Go, Dog. Go! that are due to release at some point in 2020.

Why we will unlikely hear of a renewal and just get a release date instead

Officially, we don’t know whether season 2 is coming back however we can look at previous Dreamworks projects to know that it’s unlikely season 1 will be the end.

In addition, we typically don’t get renewal announcements either. Instead, we usually learn that a new season is coming roughly a month or so before it’s actually coming out.

This is because Netflix typically orders a batch of episodes upfront (7 seasons for example in the case of Dragons).

As for when we can expect it. New seasons of Dreamworks titles have arrived sometimes three months down the, sometimes six or sometimes even up to a year later (in the case of Tales of Arcadia for example).

Our guess would be somewhere between the first two options between three and six months which could mean we see new episodes as soon as December 2020 but more realistically would be early 2021.

Do you want to see more episodes of Netflix’s Jurassic Park: Camp Cretaceous? Let us know in the comments down below.