When will Season 4 of ‘In The Dark’ be on Netflix?

In The Dark will return for a fourth season and will eventually land on Netflix in the United States. It won’t, however, land on Netflix internationally as we’ll explain below. Here’s when season 4 of The CW’s In The Dark will be on Netflix.

Note: this is an ongoing article that will be updated when new information is available.

Beginning in April 2019, the police procedural series is executive produced by Ben Stiller and stars Perry Mattfeld as Murphy Mason, a woman in her 20s who is blind and assists the police in finding out who killed her friend although the series plot has evolved since the first and second seasons.

The series is highly regarded among the current roster of The CW show with it carrying a 7.5/10 and very much bucks the trend of what you would expect from the network so if you’ve written the show off because of where it comes from, don’t.

Where is In The Dark streaming on Netflix?

Only Netflix in the United States receives new seasons of In The Dark and indeed has the show streaming in any form.

The reason why Netflix US carries the show is simply down to the fact that Netflix had a comprehensive output deal with The CW up until mid-2019. Given In The Dark premiered in early 2019, it is part of this deal.

The deal will see the show come to Netflix in full (ie the lifetime of the show) and then remain on Netflix for five years before departing).

As to whether more regions of Netflix will pick up the show is unknown. It remains unsold in most regions so it is a possibility.

When will In The Dark season 4 be on Netflix?

Before In The Dark comes to Netflix it will need to air on The CW which it’s not set to do until early next year.

Filming for the fourth season isn’t due to start until November 29th and then run all the way through to May 6th, 2022.

Given this, and the fact that the series is confirmed to be part of The CW’s midseason slate, we can expect the show to air in April 2022 at the earliest (if past seasons are a guide).

In which case, we’d expect the show to run until June or July and then arrive on Netflix around 8-days after the final episode airs. That means that as of right now, we’re expecting season 4 of In The Dark to be on Netflix in July or August 2022.

Are you looking forward to watching In The Dark season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.