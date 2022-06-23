When will Season 4 of ‘Snowpiercer’ be on Netflix?

All aboard for one last time as Snowpiercer will return for a fourth and final season and as per previous seasons, is expected to arrive on Netflix outside of the United States. Here’s the current release schedule expected for season 4 of Snowpiercer.

Based on the 2013 movie by Bong Joon-ho and 1982 French graphic novel, Snowpiercer follows the resident of a train that perpetually travels around the globe.

The series stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Sean Bean, and Alison Wright.

In case you didn’t know, ever since season 1, Netflix has carried Snowpiercer internationally as a Netflix Original. Better yet, every season thus far has seen weekly episodes drop onto the service.

As stated above, this will be the final season of Snowpiercer which marks TNT’s final scripted show ever. We’ve seen any scripted shows nixed for the network or moved to HBO Max. Another high-profile upcoming TNT show, Obliterated by the creators of Cobra Kai, is headed to Netflix.

Filming for the fourth season kicked off in late March 2022 and is currently scheduled to wrap up in August 2022. That scheduled wrap is notably a month later than the wrap date for season 3.

When will Season 4 of Snowpiercer release weekly on Netflix internationally?

Neither TNT or Netflix has yet to announce a release date for season 4 of Snowpiercer but we do know it won’t be until 2023 at the earliest.

Netflix picks up new episodes the day after it airs on TNT. For the past few seasons, new episodes have aired on TNT on Mondays and then arrive on Netflix on Tuesday morning at 7 AM GMT.

Our current estimate is that the show may keep its January 2023 release slot like it has for the past couple of seasons but given its filming schedule, it may be later. We’ll keep you posted.

Will Snowpiercer be on Netflix in the United States?

We did hold out some hope for Snowpiercer making its way onto Netflix US but any hopes were dashed following the launch of the show on HBO Max.

As we’ve seen with most of the Warner Bros. Television programming, its default home is HBO Max unless it’s being specifically produced for Netflix like The Sandman and Sweet Tooth is.

Are you looking forward to the fourth season of Snowpiercer? Let us know in the comments down below.