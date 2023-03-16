New Releases on Netflix & Top 10s: March 16th, 2023

We’re slowly approaching the weekend and today, Netflix’s dropped a slew of new movies alongside the big new seasons of Shadow and Bone. Here’s everything new on Netflix and what’s trending in the US top 10s.
There’s still lots to come for the remainder of March, with highlights including The Night Agent, Uncoupled, and The Magician’s Elephant.
As we mentioned yesterday, there are a few titles to look for on the removal side. We’d give a second recommendation to Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) plus suggest you take a look at All I Wish (2017), XV: Beyond the Tryline, and Lu Over the Wall (2017).
Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for March 16th, 2023
Dragged Across Concrete (2018)
Rating: R
Language: English
Genre: Action, Thriller
Director: S. Craig Zahler
Cast: Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn, Tory Kittles
Writer: S. Craig Zahler
Runtime: 159 min / 2h 39m
Looking for a solid action thriller with two very well-known names? Dragged Across Concrete fits the bill and arrives on Netflix for the first time today.
Entertainment Weekly gave the movie a glowing review back in 2019 saying:
“It’s a cliché to say that they don’t make movies like this anymore — nasty, nihilistic, nicotine-stained ‘70s death trips. But thank goodness that Zahler’s doing everything in his power to prove that cliché wrong.”
This movie will be sure to do well in the top 10s in the coming days and we suspect we’ll be featuring it again in our weekend movie roundup.
Shadow and Bone (Season 2)
Number of episodes: 8
Rating: TV-14
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama
Cast: Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux
Writer: Eric Heisserer
Runtime: 54 mins
After a nearly two-year hiatus, Shadow and Bone is back for a second entry.
Here’s what you can expect going into the second season:
“Backed by a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters and fearsome new Grisha recruits, Kirigan is more dangerous than ever. To stand a fighting chance against him, Alina and Mal rally their own powerful new allies and begin a continent-spanning journey to find two mythical creatures that will amplify her powers.”
Fan reaction to the new series looks pretty strong thus far, making a third season (and the possible spin-off being talked about today) more and more of a reality. We’ll have to see how viewership looks in the coming weeks.
Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023)
Rating: TV-Y7
Language: English
Genre: Children, Family
Director: Steve Daye
Cast: Kirsten Day, Alex Cazares, Julyza Commodore, Zaela Rae, America Young, Cassandra Lee Morris
Runtime: 62 mins / 1h 2m
Rounding out our picks today is one for the kids in the form of the SVOD debut of the latest Barbie feature film, Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure.
Here’s what you can expect from the new hour-long feature:
“When Skipper’s babysitting business hits a snag, she takes a summer job at the water park — where her childcare skills quickly come in handy.”
Full List of New Movies and Shows on Netflix for March 16th, 2023
9 New Movies Added Today
- Barbie: Skipper and the Big Babysitting Adventure (2023) – TV-Y7 – English
- Dragged Across Concrete (2018) – R – English – Suspended without pay for using excessive force, two cops in need of a new source of income turn to the criminal underworld.
- Kick-Ass 2 (2013) – R – English – Four years after retiring, Kick-Ass makes a comeback to take down a new supervillain, while Hit Girl faces a truly daunting challenge: high school.
- Kuttey (2023) – TV-MA – Hindi – Crooked cops, an aging crime lord and cutthroat rebels collide when a plan to loot a high-security van transporting cash careens into chaos.
- Pitch Black (2000) – R – English – After crash-landing on a desolate planet, a pilot and her passengers, one of whom is a convicted killer, must fend off a race of carnivorous aliens.
- Raees (2017) – TV-14 – Hindi – After street smart kid Raees rises to become Gujarat’s bootlegging king in the 1980s, he tries to balance his life of crime with helping his people.
- Riddick (2013) – R – English – Left for dead on a lonely planet, fugitive Riddick activates an emergency beacon that could either save his life — or attract deadly alien mercenaries.
- Still Time (2014) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – In this time-jumping dramedy, a workaholic who’s always in a rush now wants life to slow down when he finds himself leaping ahead a year every few hours.
- The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) – R – English – While caught in the middle of a galactic war waged by the leader of an evil sect, escaped convict Riddick must rescue an old friend from prison.
1 New TV Series Added Today
- Shadow and Bone (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her war-torn world.
Most Popular Movies, Series, and Kids Titles on Netflix for March 16th, 2023
Now, let’s take a look into what’s trending in the Netflix top 10s for March 16th:
|#
|TV Shows
|Movies
|Kids
|1
|You
|Luther: The Fallen Sun
|Turbo
|2
|Outlast
|Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|3
|The Glory
|The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
|Cocomelon
|4
|MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
|Turbo
|Sing 2
|5
|Outer Banks
|World War Z
|Rango
|6
|Perfect Match
|The Hunger Games
|Little Angel
|7
|Sex/Life
|The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2
|Trolls
|8
|Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
|Minions: The Rise of Gru
|Bebefinn
|9
|Pasión de gavilanes
|Faraway
|Home
|10
|Wednesday
|The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
|That Girl Lay Lay