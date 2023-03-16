Netflix Thriller ‘Below’ From ‘Shazam!’ Director: What We Know So Far

In an effort to boost its output of thrillers, Netflix has acquired the rights to a new movie called Below from Shazam! director David F. Sandberg and Saw creator James Wan. The movie was reportedly in a heated bidding war and by the end, Netflix came out victorious by paying a low-seven-figure sum.

Netflix’s Below will be directed by David F. Sandberg who helmed Shazam! and its upcoming sequel Shazam: Fury of the Gods. He also directed Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation, both of which also had James Wan producing The script for Below was written by Greg Weidman and Geoff Tock. Weidman and Tock both have worked on Netflix’s In the Shadow of the Moon starring Boyd Holbrook as well as the series Limitless and Zoo.

James Wan will be producing Below along with Michael Clear through their Atomic Monster banner along with Sandberg and Lotta Losten for Mangata as well as Roy Lee for Vertigo.

What’s the plot of Below?

Plot details of Netflix’s Below are being tightly kept under wraps for the new project other than it being described as a genre thriller. Here’s the logline for Netflix’s Below:

“Fresh out of a spell in prison a man attempts to set his life right by working a mysterious job that requires him to seek out life forms hidden amongst us.”

Who is cast in Below?

No cast members have been announced for Netflix’s Below as of March 2023. Given the scale and scope of the producers, we can easily expect some big names attached in the coming months.

What’s the production status of Below?

Netflix’s Below is currently in active development meaning the script is currently being revised after being written with pre-production following afterward. Filming will likely begin in the Spring or Summer of 2023.

What’s the Netflix release date of Below?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for Below, but considering its early development stage, we can probably expect a 2024 release date at the absolute earliest but be wary that projects can face lots of delays.

