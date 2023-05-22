When will the Romantic Comedy ‘Love Again’ be on Netflix?

A new romantic comedy has just hit theaters around the globe and will be coming to Netflix a little later in the year for those living in the United States. Here’s when and where we expect Love Again to stream on Netflix in the near future.

Love Again is written and directed by James C. Strouse, who worked with Netflix in 2017 with the release of The Incredible Jessica James but is also known for Grace is Gone, The Hollars, and People Places Things.

The impressive cast features Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Prime Video’s Citadel), Sam Heughan (Outlander), and Celine Dion.

Article Continues Below...

As with a few of the recent Sony releases, critics and audiences have been divided on their takes. RottenTomatoes scores perhaps contrast the most, with only a 25% from critics, while audiences have fared much better throughout its theatrical run clocking in with a 91%.

Released by Sony Pictures Releasing, the movie is a production between Screen Gems, 2.0 Entertainment, and Thunder Road Films.

The movie hit theaters on May 5th, 2023 and has gone on to gross over $10 million at the box office.

When will Love Again be on Netflix in the United States?

Thanks to a deal signed in April 2021 between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Netflix, new movies starting from 2022

At the absolute earliest, new Sony movies come to Netflix 120 days after their theatrical debut. That would place the movie to release on Netflix on September 2nd, 2023.

With that said, some movies have come to Netflix a little later by a few days to a few weeks, so expect the movie to be streaming sometime between September and October 2023.

Other movies coming up from the Sony output deal in 2023 include the Adam Driver action-epic 65, Big George Forman, No Hard Feelings, The Pope’s Exorcist, and plenty more.

Will Love Again be on Netflix in other regions?

Sony movies often come to Netflix globally but are on different schedules and not publicized. Hence, everything below is speculation based on prior movies from the distributor coming to Netflix.

Netflix India does seem to receive new Sony movies around the same time as the United States in the first window.

A number of countries receive Sony movies around 1-2 years after their initial theatrical debut, including:

Belgium

South Korea

Thailand

Malaysia

Italy

The Netherlands

South Africa

Netflix in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia all receive Sony movies around 2-3 years after their initial theatrical debut.

Will you be checking out Sony’s Love Again on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.