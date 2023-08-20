Rebel Moon Movies Get New Titles; Part 2 Eying Release in April 2024

We’re headed into a big week for Netflix’s upcoming big new movie from Zack Snyder, with the Rebel Moon trailer set to release at Gamescom on Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023. Ahead of this trailer, What’s on Netflix has learned that the first two movies have received new names, with the second movie eying to release as early as April 2024.

Zack Snyder is behind Netflix’s brand new fantasy sci-fi movie franchise that’s been in the works for multiple years and originally began its life as a Star Wars pitch.

Netflix gave an upfront order of two movies (although the plan is for at least three), with both now being confirmed to have shot back-to-back throughout 2022.

The first film has been confirmed since January of this year to be coming as one of Netflix’s big Christmas movies. It has steadily been releasing new material throughout the year in anticipation of the release, with a big VanityFair piece in June 2023 showing off new first looks, for example.

The next major reveal for the movie will be coming at Gamescom, a video game event taking place in late August 2023 in Germany. Rebel Moon’s presence at the event was confirmed by Zack Snyder on X on August 18th, where he posted a picture behind the scenes adding the final touches to the teaser trailer that will debut there.

Adding the final touches. The @RebelMoon teaser trailer will make its global debut live @Gamescom. See you there on Tuesday, August 22. #RebelMoon pic.twitter.com/P9p6lEubQ5 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 17, 2023

No time has been announced for the teaser trailer, although we know the premiere will occur during Gamescom: Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley.

The main show starts at 8 PM CEST (local time), 7 PM BST, 2 PM EST, or 11 AM PST.

Rebel Moon Gets Parts 1 and 2 Titles

Ever since early 2022 with the news of two movies going into production, Rebel Moon has often been referred to as Rebel Moon Part 1 and Rebel Moon Part 2. That will continue to be the case, although each will have a subtitle, according to our sources.

The full titles we’re hearing for the first movie and second movies are as follows:

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of a subtitle for the first movie. In the lead-up to Netflix TUDUM 2023, which took place in June 2023, Netflix Brazil’s marketing for the event included a subtitle for the first movie, “A Menina do fogo,” which translates to “The Child [girl] of Fire.”

We’re also hearing that the second movie may be further along with post-production than previously expected. We’re hearing that Netflix is gearing up for that movie to release sometime in April 2024.

Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire arrives on Netflix globally on December 22nd, 2023, and is also expected to get a limited theatrical release too, although that’s yet to be confirmed. The first film is also expected to receive an extended R-rating cut.