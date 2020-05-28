‘White Lines’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

Fueled by drugs, raves, and a murder mystery, the first season of White Lines was one hell of a ride for many subscribers. But has Álex Pina’s new venture seen the same level of love as Money Heist? Well, Netflix has yet to renew the series, but fans are hoping to learn more about season 2 soon.

White Lines is a Netflix Original Crime-Mystery Drama created by the mind behind international phenomenon Money Heist, Alex Pina.

Has Netflix renewed White Lines for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 28/05/2020)

At the time of writing White Lines has been available to stream on Netflix for almost two weeks.

Despite the fact that the series hasn’t received the most favorable reviews from critics, it’s still performed relatively well with subscribers.

Since making its debut, White Lines has been at the top of the most popular TV series on Netflix UK and has also featured heavily on other most popular lists around the world. In particular, the series has performed well in creator Álex Pina’s home country of Spain, where the series reigns at the top of the Tv series category. At the time of writing, the series has also been sitting pretty at the top of IMDB’s most popular TV shows list.

We can expect to hear the news regarding renewal in the coming months, and considering how well White Lines has performed around the world it definitely warrants a second helping.

Who will return for White Lines season 2?

We can expect to see the vast majority of the core cast members to return for the second season of White Lines:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Zoe Laura Haddock Guardians of the Galaxy | The Inbetweeners Movie | Transformers: The Last Knight Boxer Nuno Lopes Lines of Wellington | Saint George | Goodnight Irene Marcus Daniel Mays Rogue One | Mr. Nobody | The Bank Job Kika Marta Milans Shazam! | High Maintenance | No Tomorrow Oriol Juan Diego Botto La Celestina | 1492: Conquest of Paradise | iHay motivo! Andreu Pedro Casablanc B | Isabel | Superlopez Conchita Belén López 15 Years and One Day | Holmes & Watson Madrid Days | The Distance Anna Angela Griffin Fiona Middleton | Waterloo Road | Cutting It David Laurence Fox The Hole | Becoming Jane | Elizabeth: The Golden Age Jenny Tallulah Evans Son of Rambow | Penelope | Island West

It’s unclear if Tom Rhy Harries will be returning to the series, as this will rely upon more flashbacks.

Many fans will be hoping to see more of newfound heartthrob Nuno Lopes…

Has production already begun on White Lines season 2?

Tom Rhy Harries, the actor who portrays murdered DJ Axel Collins, recently discussed the second season of White Lines with LADbible.

Harries had the following to say to LADbible:

I know that there are recces happening for season two; they’re location scouting, if and when that goes ahead or that was happening prior to the global pandemic. But I think everybody would be really keen to go back and visit Alex [Pina]’s world again because it’s just so out there and colorful and sort of bonkers. It’s just a fun place to live in for a little bit.

Harries went into further detail on a discussion that’s been had regarding the future of the series, and the potential to see Axel Collins rise in Ibiza before his untimely demise:

There’s a couple of years on the island, where Axel, my character, and the younger cast members, we don’t see them establishing their sort of clubs there. Because at the end I own five clubs at the point of my death, so there’s a world where we could explore those missing years.

So at the very least, it looks like before the pandemic caused a global lockdown, location scouting was ongoing. If that much is true, it definitely sounds like a second season is in the works.

When can we expect to see White Lines season 2 on Netflix?

The release date of a second season relies heavily upon when the series is renewed. Assuming that the world can go back to some relative view of “normality” we could see the series return as early as 2021.

Filming for the first season took place in June 2019, it’s unlikely that filming for the second season can begin in June 2020. If production can begin in the Summer or Fall of this year, we could see White Lines return in the Summer of 2021.

Would you like to see another season of White Lines on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!