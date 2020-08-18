‘The Boss Baby’ Interactive Special Coming to Netflix in September 2020

Netflix has lined up their next interactive kids special due for release on September 1st, 2020 with the release of The Boss Baby: Get That Baby!.

The Boss Baby: Back in Business is one of Netflix’s best shows from its output deal with Dreamworks that’s soon coming to an end (at least with new shows). It’s released three seasons during its lifetime thus far.

Based on that license comes a new interactive special as profiled by Animation Magazine. The special is effectively a job simulator set in the fictional business, Baby Corp.

Throughout the special, you’ll be trying out many of the numerous roles at the corporation and seeing whether you’re cut out or not to be worthy of the top job.

Among the voice talent for the interactive special includes mostly returning voices from the main series including:

JP Karliak (​Wabbit: A Looney Tunes Production)​ as Boss Baby

Pierce Gagnon ​(​Looper​) as Tim

Kevin Michael Richardson (​All Hail King Julien) ​as Jimbo

Alex Cazares (​The Casagrandes​) as Staci

Diedrich Bater (​Veep​) as Junior Fancy

Rhys Darby (​Jumanji 2)​ as Happy Sedengry

Wendie Malick (​Hot in Cleveland)​ as Wendy McCracken

Jake Green (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts​) as Bootsy Calico

Victor Raider Wexler (​Trollhunters) as Frederick Estes

The interactive special was first announced back in August 2019 where Netflix revealed to Bloomberg a number of their upcoming projects. This includes at least three interactive specials for its Dreamwork content with Carmen Sandiego having released and The Boss Baby and Last Kids on Earth also lined up for the interactive treatment.

Netflix’s interactive capability remains relatively unexploited in 2020 with the majority of the library right now still being aimed towards kids.

It’s still unknown whether The Boss Baby: Back in Business will be returning for a full fourth season as of August 2020. Traditionally we don’t learn of follow-up seasons of Dreamworks shows until a month before they’re due to release.

Also releasing in September 2020 is a new season of the spin-off to the Spirit Riding Free franchise, Riding Academy.

Are you looking forward to the new interactive special based on The Boss Baby? Let us know in the comments.