On New Year’s Day, Netflix in the United States was treated to the first two seasons of New Amsterdam, which we first reported in December 2022. Will newer seasons come to Netflix, though? The answer is yes, and they’re coming to Netflix soon.

Created by David Schulner, the medical drama series is a must-watch on Netflix and stars Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, and Freema Agyeman. Its fifth and final season is currently airing on NBC, with it set to conclude on January 17th, 2023.

Netflix unexpectedly licensed the first two seasons of New Amsterdam for release (alongside The Mindy Project) on January 1st, 2023, and since then, it has dominated the top 10s every day.

The addition of seasons 1-2 now brings the United States on par with several other Netflix regions. Per Unogs, Netflix now carries the global distribution rights (with Netflix UK being a key exception) to New Amsterdam.

More seasons of New Amsterdam coming to Netflix in February 2023

Originally, we weren’t expecting any new seasons of New Amsterdam to come to Netflix.

You see, when Netflix has licensed shows from NBC Universal in recent years, they’ve only picked up the first few seasons to hopefully get you to move over to watch newer seasons on Peacock. That was indeed the case for Chicago Med, which was licensed for exactly a year.

Our intel also states that Netflix will stream New Amsterdam for several years with it currently set to expire in January 2025. It’s also one of the few Universal Television shows available on Netflix’s ad tier.

So when will new seasons of New Amsterdam hit Netflix? The answer is soon.

A new notice is now showing on New Amsterdam suggesting “new seasons” are coming on February 1st, 2023.

We don’t know whether it’ll be seasons 3 through 5 or just seasons 3 or 4. It may be that season 5 is still locked to Peacock for the foreseeable future.

Nevertheless, you’ll be able to continue your New Amsterdam binge from February 1st, 2023 in the United States.

Are you looking forward to more seasons of New Amsterdam coming to Netflix in February 2023? Let us know in the comments.