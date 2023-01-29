When will ‘Orange is the New Black’ Leave Netflix?

Orange is the New Black is one of Netflix’s oldest and most decorated Netflix Originals. Still, according to a report we published earlier this year, it may not be on Netflix forever. Here’s why.

Created by Jenji Kohan, the prison comedy-drama series picked up a slew of awards during its six years for Netflix, producing 91 episodes in total.

Our research suggests that Orange is the New Black may depart Netflix as soon as July 26th, 2029.

At the time of publishing, that means you’ve got six years to devour the show, so there’s no hurry.

Why 2029? Well, that date directly coincides with ten years after the seventh and final season landed on Netflix in 2019.

While that 2029 is currently the removal date at present, it may not always be. As we’ve seen with Lilyhammer (which came up for removal in 2022), Netflix managed to strike a new deal to keep the show streaming. It has, however, chosen to let dozens of other Netflix Originals go.

Its removal date could also be pushed forward with a new season or the rumored “potential sequel.”

Netflix, it’s worth noting, did not provide any comment for our reporting.

Why Orange is the New Black could leave Netflix

It comes down to ownership and how Netflix picks up some of its shows.

As we explained in our big post at the beginning of January 2023, several shows, particularly from early on in Netflix’s streaming foray, were acquired for a fixed period of time. That means, just like licensed content, Netflix holds exclusive rights to a show for a fixed period of time following the final season’s addition.

In the case of Orange is the New Black, the ultimate owner of the show is Lionsgate Television. That studio has produced numerous shows for Netflix, including Dear White People, Selling the OC, and The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale.

Lionsgate iterated that they intend on exploiting the show for quite some time in an interview in 2018 with then Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs saying, “Keep in mind we own that series and will be distributing it for years to come.”

This fact has been exhibited just this year with Lionsgate Television announcing on January 3rd that they intend to release an “Orange Is the New Black Complete Series Collection” on boxset at the end of February 2023 that’ll be exclusive to Walmart in the United States.

Before we conclude, Jenji Kohan (who works with Netflix under an overall deal) has a new major project at Netflix, which began filming at the start of 2023. We’re referring to The Decameron, helmed by Kathleen Jordan (Kohan serves as executive producer) and is a historical drama set during the Black Death.