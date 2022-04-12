Sadly, we’re having to produce this article now two years after season 5 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power landed on Netflix due to a lot of fake news floating around. Will there be a She-Ra and the Princesses of Power season 6 on Netflix? No continues to be the answer.

Running between 2018 and 2020, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power ran for 5 seasons across 52 episodes. It came from ND Stevenson (who just had her comic Nimona confirmed for a Netflix movie) and was released on Netflix to critical acclaim.

EW first announced that season 5 would be the final season.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power is not returning for season 6 at Netflix

Two sources are claiming that there’ll be a season 6 of the show. One is a frequent site we’ve had to debunk and another spam blog that’s reporting inaccuracies. The blog in question is The Awesome One that states:

“The great news is, yes, She-Ra season 6 will come around! Fans must be so excited to hear the news, since Netflix has confirmed that there will be She-Ra season 6.”

Only, Netflix and DreamWorks haven’t announced a season 6.

As stated above, it was announced ahead of the season 5 finale released in 2020 that season 5 would, in fact, be the final season and therefore won’t be another sixth season.

Despite this, these sites continue to pedal the fact there’s a sixth season. WhenNetflix.com goes one step further by stating that a 13 episode sixth season is coming on May 13th. Again, outright lie.

This isn’t the first time we’ve had to debunk the website WhenNetflix.com. They’ve previously listed a new season of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is coming (it isn’t), a new season of Voltron (there isn’t one) and a new season of Longmire (there isn’t one.)

Thankfully these sites are seeing diminishing returns from search engines but between them, get hundreds of thousands of views via Google every month.

She-Ra is due to return to our screens in the form of a She-Ra live-action series that’s in early development. Sadly, that show is in development at Amazon Prime Video and not Netflix.

Netflix does continue to work with both Mattel and DreamWorks Television it’s worth noting. Netflix has a big DreamWorks Animation TV slate including a new series of The Boss Baby and a new Kung-Fu Panda series.

Netflix is also home to two He-Man series in the form of Masters of the Universe: Revelation and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.