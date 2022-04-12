‘Business Proposal’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

Business Proposal has been one of the stand out K-Dramas of 2022, and has amassed over hundred million hours of views from subscribers. But despite the series popularity, it’s unclear if Business Proposal will be retuning for a second season on Netflix.

Business Proposal is an internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original drama series based on the popular webtoon novel The Office Blind Date. The series is directed by Park Seon Ho, and was written by screenwriters Han Sul Hee and Hong Bo Hee.

Shin Ha Ri, has been single for a long time and has held a crush for her friend for years, but learns he has a girlfriend, which leaves her incredibly sad, so she turns to her friend Jin Young Seo for support. Young Seo asks Ha Ri to go on a blind date on her behalf and goes in with the intention of turning down the date, only to discover her date is none other than Kang Tae Moo, the CEO of the company where she works.

A Business Proposal Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 12/04/2022)

A Business Proposal has been extremely popular on Netflix, however, renewal is ultimately not up to the streaming service, and is instead up to the drama’s distributor SBS, and the producer Kross Pictures. The reason for this is that A Business Proposal is an internationally licensed Original and not produced by Netflix.

This isn’t to say that A Business Proposal won’t be renewed, as Netflix could be massively influential in any decisions made.

Over the past several weeks, A Business Proposal has dominated the Netlfix’s global top ten Non-English TV list. Between February 28th and April 3rd, the k-drama has watched for a total of 102,840,000 million hours. Taking into consideration that we’re still waiting for the viewing data for the final two episodes, the total hours watched will be considerably higher.

For now, we have to wait for a decision to be made by SBS, but we believe it’s highly unlikely that the show will be renewed for a second season.

Ha Ri and Tae Moo

Love was in the air for everyone in the finale of A Business Proposal.

After spending a significant time throughout the season hiding her true identity from Tae Moo, Ha Ri’s secret was finally revealed but that didn’t stop the young CEO from falling in love with her.

When the pair’s relationship was revealed to everyone, it caused a lot of trouble as Chairman Kang disapproved of their relationship, even asking Ha Ri to end the relationship and quit her job for Tae Moo’s sake. Ha Ri refuses the Chairman’s request, but the old man faked an illness in order to distract Tae Moo. Despite their differences, Ha Ri visits Chairman Kang, and takes care of him, slowly softening his stance.

Tae Moo and Ha Ri are able to get the approval of their parents, but the former has to take his grandfather to the US for treatment. Ha Ri is invited to go along with Tae Moo to America, but she declines, and instead, the pair settle on a long-distance relationship. A year later Tae Moo returns to Korea and reveals his grandfather finally approves of their relationship and proposes to Ha Ri.

Sung Hoon and Yeong Seo

Avoiding the date with Tae Moo so she can find someone to fall in love with, she goes against her father’s wishes, who had hoped by Yeong Seo marrying Tae Moo, they could merge their respective companies.

Yeong Seo eventually moved out of her father’s home, and as fate would have it she would find an apartment next to Tae Moo’s assistant Sung Hoon.

Despite her flirting and advances, Sung Hoon resists due to his concern about what Tae Moo would think. Soon after, Sung Hoon saves Yeong Soo and Ha Ri from a creep who trying to film the pair in the apartment. Eventually, Yeong Soo confesses her feeling for Sung Hoon and the pair begin dating.

Due to her father being so judgemental of Sung Hoon, Yeong Seo leaves her father’s company and starts a brand new life with Sung Hoon. Together, the pair begin their new life by becoming a happily and newly engaged couple after Sung Hoon proposes.

Does the series need a second season?

It may be disappointing to hear for some fans, but no, the series doesn’t need a second season.

The love stories of Ha Ri and Tae Moo, alongside Yeong Seo and Sung Hoon were all left on a happy and positive note. While tension and drama could be crafted from the Tae Moo’s and Yeong Seo’s respective families and their companies, it would feel extremely superficial considering Tae Moo already has the approval of his family, and Yeong Seo removed herself from her father’s influence.

