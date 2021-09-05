Is ‘Longmire’ Returning for Season 7 at Netflix?

We’ve been bombarded with questions over the past few weeks about whether or not a November 2021 release date for Longmire season 7 is true or not. Sadly, we’re here to debunk that no, there won’t be season 7 of Longmire and it certainly isn’t coming in November 2021.

Beginning on A&E back in 2012, the show ran for three seasons there before Netflix revived it for seasons 4, 5, and the final season which eventually made its way onto Netflix in 2017.

Around the time of the season 6 release, we posted about why the show wouldn’t be returning for a season 7.

The website in question is WheNetflix.com (we won’t link as to not send traffic their way) that purports that is has all the “release dates for your favorite TV series”, however, the majority of the site is filled with fake information.

One of the pages growing in popularity is Longmire where the site states that a new season is coming to Netflix on November 12th, 2021. That’s categorically not the case. The page in question gets tens of thousands of hits plus has had over 1,000 reactions on the page and gets regularly shared on social media.

The page, which we’ve embedded below, includes a table of episodes and some boilerplate information about the show.

It’s also implied on the fake site that season 7 will come to Netflix globally. Of course, that cannot be the case either. Netflix only has the license to the show in three regions. Those regions are Netflix in Australia, Canada, and of course, the United States of America.

We’ll be debunking a number of this website’s fake dates in the coming weeks as it continues to gain traction in Google’s search engine. SimiarWeb reports the traffic to the website has surged in recent months to close to 1 million. So much for tackling fake news.

The site doesn’t have much accountability either. Only a Gmail address can be found on its about page (which did not respond to request for comment) and it’s even harder looking for an owner in other avenues.

So sorry folks, no season 7 of Longmire however that’s not to say there will never be more episodes eventually or a spin-off. We can only hope.

Are you disappointed Longmire isn’t returning for season 7 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.