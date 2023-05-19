‘XO, Kitty’ Netflix Soundtrack: All The Songs in Season 1

Netflix’s newest teen series is here, and with it comes an eclectic range of songs, with many sourced from South Korea. As a result, this is a K-Pop-heavy soundtrack list. You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for the full tracklisting broken down episode by episode.
For those unaware, XO, Kitty is the brand new series that serves as as spin-off for To All The Boys that sees Kitty in the limelight as she travels across the world to South Korea.
The series stars Anna Cathcart, Théo Augier Bonaventure, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Ivan Melgares. It also stars plenty of recognizable talent from South Korea too, including Minyeong Choi, Yunjin Kim, and Sang Heon Lee.
Serving as composers for the original soundtrack for XO, Kitty includes Jina Hyojin An best known for working on Princess Switch 3 and will soon be heard for her work on the Netflix animated series Exploding Kittens.
She worked alongside her writing partner Shirley Song having worked on the same projects plus Guillmero Del Toro’s DreamWorks series for Netflix.
Full Song Listing for XO, Kitty Season 1 on Netflix
Episode 1 (XO) Songs
- Nobody – Anna of the North
- Spinning – GRAE
- HOT – Seventeen
- Telepathy – BTS
- BAAM – Momoland
- Pink Venom – Blackpink
- What You Waiting For – JEON SOMI
- Make Me Live (Live) – Djmike
- Whatcha Thinka Me Now – Rayelle
- Up and Away – Dead End Kids
- Darl+ing – SEVENTEEN
Episode 2 (WTF) Songs
- You Never Know – Blackpink
- Tonight – 5 Alarm
- Soft Spot – Claud
- XOXO – Jeon Somi
- You & Me – Kilder
- Boom Boom Boom – 5 Alarm
- Dance! – Nakwon
- Look at Me Now – Clancy
Episode 3 (KISS) Songs
- The Chase – Emmit Fenn
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears
- Deeper Than the Dark – Love X Stereo
Episode 4 (TGIF) Songs
- Venom – Stray Kids
- Maniac – Stray Kids
- Don’t Freak – The Aces
- I Can’t Stop Me – Twice
- Be with You – Hi-Five
- Oh Yeah – CSCS
Episode 5 (TBH) Songs
- Best Shot – Wonho
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears
- HANN (Alone in Winter) – (G)I-DLE
- Time Machine – Juju B. Goode
Episode 6 (BYOB) Songs
- cocoa – Sweet the Kid
- B[oo]m-Boxx – Itzy
- Walk In Like A Boss – Skrxlla
- The Weekend – 88rising & BIBI
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Juju B. Goode
- Smoke Signals – Dabin
- Now Go – Marc Jackson Burrows
- Pink Sky Complex – Edge of Silence featuring Zuddi)
- Own It – Kali J
Episode 7 (TIL) Songs
- Smoke Signals – Dabin
- Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi
- Icy – Itzy
- Dazed & Confused – Glen Check
- How Bout You – JETTE
Episode 8 (LFG) Songs
- Stay This Way – fromis_9
- Sins – Glen Check
- Rainbow Freestyle – Juju B. Goode
- Retrologue 2020 – Edge of Silence featuring Yun Hee Won
Episode 9 (SNAFU) Songs
- Comes & Goes – La Felix
- I’m A Winner – Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy
- Alone – Miso
- Y DON’T U – Park Hye Jin featuring Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip
- Dare You Not To Dance – Haiku Hands
- Business as Usual – John Chuck & the Class
Episode 10 (OTP) Songs
- About Love – MARINA
- Run Away – Mona
- W8ing 4 U – Vegyn, Soo Joo
- No Good Reason – Everglow
- Guess I’ve Changed – Caveboy
Spotify Playlist for XO, Kitty Season 1
Although Netflix hasn’t uploaded an official soundtrack list to their own Spotify hub, someone named “Bluebanda” has done the pleasure of putting together all the Songs listed above into a convenient playlist embedded below:
