‘XO, Kitty’ Netflix Soundtrack: All The Songs in Season 1

Netflix’s newest teen series is here, and with it comes an eclectic range of songs, with many sourced from South Korea. As a result, this is a K-Pop-heavy soundtrack list. You’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for the full tracklisting broken down episode by episode.

For those unaware, XO, Kitty is the brand new series that serves as as spin-off for To All The Boys that sees Kitty in the limelight as she travels across the world to South Korea.

The series stars Anna Cathcart, Théo Augier Bonaventure, Jocelyn Shelfo, and Ivan Melgares. It also stars plenty of recognizable talent from South Korea too, including Minyeong Choi, Yunjin Kim, and Sang Heon Lee.

Article Continues Below...

Serving as composers for the original soundtrack for XO, Kitty includes Jina Hyojin An best known for working on Princess Switch 3 and will soon be heard for her work on the Netflix animated series Exploding Kittens.

She worked alongside her writing partner Shirley Song having worked on the same projects plus Guillmero Del Toro’s DreamWorks series for Netflix.

Full Song Listing for XO, Kitty Season 1 on Netflix

Episode 1 (XO) Songs

Nobody – Anna of the North

– Anna of the North Spinning – GRAE

– GRAE HOT – Seventeen

– Seventeen Telepathy – BTS

– BTS BAAM – Momoland

– Momoland Pink Venom – Blackpink

– Blackpink What You Waiting For – JEON SOMI

– JEON SOMI Make Me Live (Live ) – Djmike

) – Djmike Whatcha Thinka Me Now – Rayelle

– Rayelle Up and Away – Dead End Kids

– Dead End Kids Darl+ing – SEVENTEEN

Episode 2 (WTF) Songs

You Never Know – Blackpink

– Blackpink Tonight – 5 Alarm

– 5 Alarm Soft Spot – Claud

– Claud XOXO – Jeon Somi

– Jeon Somi You & Me – Kilder

– Kilder Boom Boom Boom – 5 Alarm

– 5 Alarm Dance! – Nakwon

– Nakwon Look at Me Now – Clancy

Episode 3 (KISS) Songs

The Chase – Emmit Fenn

Emmit Fenn Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears

– Tears for Fears Deeper Than the Dark – Love X Stereo

Episode 4 (TGIF) Songs

Venom – Stray Kids

Maniac – Stray Kids

– Stray Kids Don’t Freak – The Aces

– The Aces I Can’t Stop Me – Twice

– Twice Be with You – Hi-Five

– Hi-Five Oh Yeah – CSCS

Episode 5 (TBH) Songs

Best Shot – Wonho

– Wonho Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Tears for Fears

– Tears for Fears HANN (Alone in Winter) – (G)I-DLE

– (G)I-DLE Time Machine – Juju B. Goode

Episode 6 (BYOB) Songs

cocoa – Sweet the Kid

– Sweet the Kid B[oo]m-Boxx – Itzy

– Itzy Walk In Like A Boss – Skrxlla

– Skrxlla The Weekend – 88rising & BIBI

Everybody Wants to Rule the World – Juju B. Goode

– Juju B. Goode Smoke Signals – Dabin

– Dabin Now Go – Marc Jackson Burrows

– Marc Jackson Burrows Pink Sky Complex – Edge of Silence featuring Zuddi)

– Edge of Silence featuring Zuddi) Own It – Kali J

Episode 7 (TIL) Songs

Smoke Signals – Dabin

– Dabin Dumb Dumb – Jeon Somi

– Jeon Somi Icy – Itzy

– Itzy Dazed & Confused – Glen Check

– Glen Check How Bout You – JETTE

Episode 8 (LFG) Songs

Stay This Way – fromis_9

Sins – Glen Check

– Glen Check Rainbow Freestyle – Juju B. Goode

– Juju B. Goode Retrologue 2020 – Edge of Silence featuring Yun Hee Won

Episode 9 (SNAFU) Songs

Comes & Goes – La Felix

– La Felix I’m A Winner – Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy

– Carolyn Jordan and Craig Hardy Alone – Miso

– Miso Y DON​’​T U – Park Hye Jin featuring Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip

– Park Hye Jin featuring Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip Dare You Not To Dance – Haiku Hands

– Haiku Hands Business as Usual – John Chuck & the Class

Episode 10 (OTP) Songs

About Love – MARINA

– MARINA Run Away – Mona

– Mona W8ing 4 U – Vegyn, Soo Joo

– Vegyn, Soo Joo No Good Reason – Everglow

– Everglow Guess I’ve Changed – Caveboy

Spotify Playlist for XO, Kitty Season 1

Although Netflix hasn’t uploaded an official soundtrack list to their own Spotify hub, someone named “Bluebanda” has done the pleasure of putting together all the Songs listed above into a convenient playlist embedded below:

Did you like the soundtrack to Netflix’s new XO, Kitty spin-off series? Let us know which was your favorite song in the comments.