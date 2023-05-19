What’s New on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: May 19th, 2023

Happy Friday! Welcome to your weekend roundup of all the new releases plus the movies and series trending in the US top 10s.

Three new releases are planned for the weekend, including a new season of Catch! Teenieping and two Sony movies.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for May 19th, 2023

XO, Kitty (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Minyoung Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Anthony Keyvan, Peter Thurnwald

Writer: Jenny Han

Runtime: 26 mins

The big new series you should watch heading into the weekend is XO, Kitty, the 10-episode spin-off series to the To All the Boys movie franchise.

You’ll be following Kitty, the teen matchmaker who reunites with her long-distance boyfriend in South Korea.

The series has picked up strong reviews since its debut yesterday with Decider saying that there are “enough layers” beyond the synopsis to get you hooked. In addition, the series sets up more to come, so watch this space.

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (2023)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: French

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family, Comedy

Director: Guillaume Canet

Cast: Guillaume Canet, Gilles Lellouche, Vincent Cassel, Jonathan Cohen, Marion Cotillard, Julie Chen

Runtime: 111 mins / 1h 51m

On the new movie front, Netflix was the recipient today of the new French family/kids movie set in the world of the popular comic strip, Astérix.

Having received a theatrical debut in France just a short while ago, it now arrives on Netflix exclusively in select territories. It follows Gallic friends Asterix and Obelix who journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

While most reviews weren’t particularly present, The Times of India perhaps got the most out of it, concluding, “The film is driven by rib-tickling moments, high production value and a fresh story, but it’s best viewed independent of the iconic comic book series. It’s a family entertainer for those who don’t mind a slightly slow-paced watch…”

Selling Sunset (Season 6)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Reality-TV

Cast: Mary Fitzgerald, Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn

Runtime: 33 mins

On the unscripted side, Netflix got another season if its property reality series Selling Sunset today with 11 new episodes.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect from the new season:

“New agents mean new drama. The realtors of The Oppenheim Group return with sleek penthouse listings, personality clashes, and pregnancies — and throw enough shade to cover every cabana in Los Angeles.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for May 18th – 19th, 2023

Please note: this is just the US listings – other regions will vary.

8 New Movies Added

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom (2023–) Netflix Original – TV-PG – French – Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince.

– TV-PG – French – Gallic heroes and forever friends Asterix and Obelix journey to China to help Princess Sa See save the Empress and her land from a nefarious prince. Ayalvaashi (2023) – TV-PG – Malayalam – Comic chaos abounds when a simple misunderstanding causes two neighbors to transform from friends into enemies.

– TV-PG – Malayalam – Comic chaos abounds when a simple misunderstanding causes two neighbors to transform from friends into enemies. Bayi Ajaib (2023) – TV-MA – Indonesian – A newly rich and recently married man’s comfortable life threatens to crumble when his infant child is possessed by an unholy spirit with a grudge.

– TV-MA – Indonesian – A newly rich and recently married man’s comfortable life threatens to crumble when his infant child is possessed by an unholy spirit with a grudge. Ile Owo (2022) – TV-14 – English – Luckless in love, a young nurse finally meets the perfect man — a handsome billionaire — only to learn that his family harbors some deep, dark secrets.

– TV-14 – English – Luckless in love, a young nurse finally meets the perfect man — a handsome billionaire — only to learn that his family harbors some deep, dark secrets. Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi – When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, a spirited cop’s investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth.

– TV-MA – Hindi – When two prized jackfruits disappear from a politician’s garden, a spirited cop’s investigation takes an unexpected turn as she digs for the truth. LEGO Friends The Next Chapter – New Beginnings (2023) – TV-Y – English – While trying to survive the chaos of the first day of school, new friends get to know each other through baking for the Welcome to School Festival.

– TV-Y – English – While trying to survive the chaos of the first day of school, new friends get to know each other through baking for the Welcome to School Festival. Spirited (2022) – TV-14 – Indonesian – A young musician reluctantly accepts his destiny as a guardian to the world of humans and spirits to fight the forces of evil.

– TV-14 – Indonesian – A young musician reluctantly accepts his destiny as a guardian to the world of humans and spirits to fight the forces of evil. The Lulú Club (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – Racing against time, a Chilean dad and his friends embark on a mishap-filled adventure across the Andes to gain custody of a daughter he’s never met.

6 New TV Series Added

Kitti Katz (Season 1 ) Netflix Original – TV-Y7 – English – Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess — and still have time for soccer practice.

– TV-Y7 – English – Three teenage girls transform into fierce feline superheroes to save the world from an evil Egyptian goddess — and still have time for soccer practice. Muted (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Sergio hasn’t spoken since he murdered his parents six years ago. Now, a psychiatrist aims to uncover what happened through a twisted investigation. Selling Sunset (Season 6) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.

– TV-MA – English – The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama. XO, Kitty (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother.

– TV-14 – English – A new love story unfolds when teen matchmaker Kitty reunites with her long-distance boyfriend at the same boarding school attended by her late mother. Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira’s only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier.

– TV-MA – Japanese – With Earth colonized by a superior alien civilization, Akira’s only chance at a better future is to enlist as an expendable Yakitori foot soldier. Young, Famous & African (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – This reality series follows a crew of famed, affluent stars as they work and play, flirt and feud in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for May 19th, 2023

# TV Shows Movies 1 Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story The Mother 2 McGregor Forever Ted 3 Firefly Lane Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me 4 Missing: Dead or Alive? A Man Called Otto 5 Queer Eye Faithfully Yours 6 The Night Agent UglyDolls 7 Bridgerton The Croods 8 The Diplomat ¡Que viva México! 9 S.W.A.T. Pitch Perfect 10 Sweet Tooth Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway

What are you watching on Netflix this weekend? Let us know in the comments down below.