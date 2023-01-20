‘You’ Season 4 Episode Titles, Writers & Directors Revealed

We’re just a few weeks away from seeing Jonathan, sorry, Joe (maybe?) in London for the next highly anticipated season of Netflix’s flagship series, You. Today, we’re looking into who’s behind each new episode, plus the titles.

Inspired by the novels of Caroline Kepnes, the series developed by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti has been one of Netflix’s most successful revivals in its history (perhaps only behind Lucifer).

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect over the course of the next 10 episodes:

“After his previous life went up in flames, Joe Goldberg has fled to Europe to escape his “messy” past, adopt a new identity, and, of course, to pursue true love. But Joe soon finds himself in the strange new role of reluctant detective as he discovers he may not be the only killer in London. Now, his future depends on identifying and stopping whoever’s targeting his new friend group of uber-wealthy socialites…”

As a reminder, season 4 of You will be released in two batches of 5 episodes each. The first of which arrives on February 9th and second batch on March 9th, 2023.

Before diving in, we won’t be publishing the episode titles for part 2 of You season 4 just yet but will be doing so soon after part 1 drops on February 9th, 2023.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the episode titles, writers, and directors for the fourth season of You:

Episode 401 – Joe Takes A Holiday

Written by: Sera Gamble & Leo Richardson Directed by: John Scott

Episode 402 – Portrait of the Artist Written by: Kara Lee Corthron & Neil Reynolds Directed by: John Scott

Episode 403 – Eat the Rich Written by: Justin W. Lo & Mairin Reed Directed by: Shamim Sarif

Episode 404 – Hampsie Written by: Michael Foley & Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom Directed by: Harry Jierjian

Episode 405 – The Fox and the Hound Written by: Hillary Benefiel & Dylan Cohen Directed by: Harry Jierjian

Episode 406 – **** ** ****** Written by: Justin W. Lo & Leo Richardson Directed by: John Scott

Episode 407 – **** ***, ***** ***** Written by: Ab Chao & Neil Reynolds Directed by: Rachel Leiterman

Episode 408 – ***** *** *** *****, ***** **** *** ****? Written by: Kara Lee Corthron & Mairin Reed Directed by: Rachel Leiterman

Episode 409 – ***’* *** ***** Written by: Hillary Benefiel & Amanda Johnson-Zetterstrom Directed by: Penn Badgley

Episode 410 – *** ***** ** ******** ***** Written by: Michael Foley & Sera Gamble Directed by: Harry Jierjian



Staff writers on the series include Ab Chao and Dylan Cohen.

As you may have spotted, for the first time, the main star of the show, Penn Badgley, will be directing episode 9 of the show. This marks his directorial debut.

Keep it locked on What's on Netflix for more on You season 4 over the next few months

Are you looking forward to You season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.