‘Yu Yu Hakusho’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewal Status & What We Know So Far

The live-action adaptation of Yu Yu Hakusho is off to a strong start on Netflix. With only five episodes under its belt, there’s still more source material for the series to adapt. Netflix has yet to renew the series for a second season, but early signs suggest a renewal could soon be coming.

Yu Yu Hakusho is a Japanese Netflix Original supernatural action-adventure series and the live-action adaptation of Yoshihiro Togashi’s manga series of the same name. Tatsuro Mishima (Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead) adapted the story for television.

The series was led by Alice in Borderland producer Kazutaka Sakamoto. Akira Morii (Assassination Classroom) served as producer on the project, and Ryo Sakaguchi (Game of Thrones) is SFX’s supervisor. Netflix’s internal studio, Scanline VFX, worked on the visual effects. Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga) composed the series.

Yu Yu Hakusho Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 21/12/2023)

At the time of writing, Netflix has yet to renew Yu Yu Hakusho for a second season.

Some early positive signs point towards a potential second season. In the first week, Yu Yu Hakusho achieved 7.7 million views in just four days. Frédéric Durand reported in our weekly top ten reports that the numbers achieved by Yu Yu Hakusho made it the best-performing Asian series released on a Thursday by Netflix.

The figures were dated between December 11th and December 17th, 2023. We expect the second week will be equally impressive.

How much of the source material has Yu Yu Hakusho covered so far?

Some manga fans have criticized the live-action adaptation because of the number of arcs skipped during the Spirit Detective saga. What has also been questioned is the Dark Tournament saga being woven into the story from the Spirit Detective saga, ending the first season with Yusuke vs. Younger Toguro, with the latter dying in the process.

The Dark Tournament is one of the most beloved sagas in the manga and anime, and fans have expressed disappointment that the saga won’t be receiving the adaptation they feel is deserved.

The first season has eased through roughly 113 chapters or approximately 66 anime episodes.

This leaves the Black Saga and Three Kings Saga to be adapted. There are only 62 manga chapters and 46 anime episodes left. This would mean that the live-action series only has enough source material left for one more season if it goes at the same pace as the first.

What are some significant differences between the manga and the live-action adaptation?

Yusuke and his friends are 17 in the live-action compared to 14 in the manga.

Yusuke returned to life immediately and did not need to perform good deeds to hatch a Spirit Beast egg.

Makai Insects appear in the first episode.

Yusuke is accepted as Genkai’s apprentice and does not have to compete against other fighters to prove himself worthy.

Toguro kills Genkai before meeting Yusuke.

Kuwabara develops his spirit sword during a training session and not during a fight.

Hiei and Yusuke’s Artifact of Darkness Arc fight is skipped.

Older Toguro, while pretending to be Hiei, kidnaps Keiko.

There is no appearance from the Four Saint Beasts or Beasts of Maze Castle Arc.

Sakyo’s role as the series’ main villain, rather than just The Dark Tournament Arc.

Sakyo’s betting his life on Yusuke’s fight with Toguro.

No Dark Tournament Saga.

Yusuke has help from Kuwabara, Kurama, and Hiei to take down Toguro.

There are plenty more differences, detailed in depth by thepopverse.

What can we expect from the second season of Yu Yu Hakusho?

The second season would adapt the events of the Black Saga and the Three Kings Saga.

When could we expect a second season of Yu Yu Hakusho on Netflix?

Until confirmation that the series is renewed, any discussion surrounding a release date is purely speculative.

A second season of Yu Yu Hakusho could arrive as soon as 2025. However, this heavily relies on renewal and filming concluding in 2024.

Would you like to see a second season of Yu Yu Hakusho on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!