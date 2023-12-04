Here’s your guide to every movie and TV show leaving Netflix Canada in January 2024.

In case you missed it, we also covered all the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix Canada in December 2023.

Some great movies are leaving Netflix Canada in January 2024, including James Cameron’s award-winning juggernaut Titanic, beloved coming-of-age comedy 13 Going on 30, powerful WW2 drama The Pianist, and slasher switch-up Freaky.

Please Note: This is not the full list of everything leaving Netflix UK in January 2024. More departures will be announced throughout December 2023 and January 2024.

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 1st, 2024

13 Going on 30 (2004)

A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

Bastille Day (2016)

The Bride of Habaek (1 Season)

Burlesque (2010)

The Change-Up (2011)

Christmas Under Wraps (2014)

Christmas With a View (2018)

Countdown (2019)

Cutthroat Island (1995)

DreamWorks How to Train Your Dragon Legends (1 Season)

DreamWorks Kung Fu Panda Awesome Secrets (1 Season)

DreamWorks Shrek the Halls (1 Season)

Football-Inspired Workouts for All (2023) N

Freaky (2020)

Full Out 2: You Got This! (2020)

Gridiron Gang (2006)

Happiest Season (2020)

Hudson Hawk (1991)

Hyena Road (2015)

I Am Jonas (2019) N

The Interview (2014)

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)

Joy Ride (2001)

Let Him Go (2020)

Lost River (2014)

Mama (2013)

Merku Thodarachi Malai (2018)

Montford: The Chicksaw Rancher (2021)

Morphle (3 Seasons)

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin (2021)

The Pianist (2002)

The Punisher (2004)

Puriyatha Puthir (2017)

The Royals (2018)

Sanju (2018)

The Shack (2017)

The Sisters Brothers (2018)

Taramani (2017)

Titanic (1997)

The Water Horse (2007)

Wonder (2017)

Zone 414 (2021)

Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix Canada on January 2nd, 2024

Because This Is My First Life (2017)

DreamWorks Happy Holidays from Madagascar (2005)

DreamWorks Holiday Classics (2011)

DreamWorks Shrek’s Swamp Stories (2008)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories (2009)

DreamWorks Spooky Stories: Volume 2 (2011)

Falls Around Her (2018)

Live Up To Your Name (1 Season)

Made of Honour (2008)

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (5 Seasons)

Rainbow Rangers (2 Seasons)

Running Man (1 Season)

