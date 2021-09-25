Zombie K-Drama ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Coming to Netflix in January 2022

Netflix will be getting another outbreak of zombies in January 2022 when the highly anticipated K-Drama horror All of Us Are Dead is released worldwide. Below we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about All of Us Are Dead, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

All of Us Are Dead is an upcoming South Korean zombie-horror series written by Chun Sung-il and based on the popular webtoon Now at Our School by Joo Dong-geun. The series will be directed by Lee Jae Gyoo who is known for his work on Trap, King2Hearts, and Intimate Strangers.

The zombie genre has proven to be one of Netflix’s most lucrative, and in demand. Including the future release of All of Us Are Dead, Netflix will have nine zombie Originals under its banner.

When is All of Us Are Dead season 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the TUDUM event put on by Netflix, it has been revealed that All of Us Are Dead is coming to Netflix in January 2022. An exact release date within January hasn’t been revealed, but we’re sure to learn more soon.

What is the plot of All of Us Are Dead?

A group of high-school students becomes trapped inside their school when a zombie virus tears through the populous.

Who are the cast members of All of Us Are Dead?

The full cast of All of Us Are Dead has been confirmed.

The following cast members are the leads of the series:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/heard Them Before? Cheong San Yoon Chan Young Everything and Nothing | Light for the Youth | Nobody Knows Ohn Jo Park Ji Hoo Home Without Me | House of Hummingbird | The Witness Nam Ra Jo Yi Hyun Hospital Playlist | My Country: The New Age | The Guest Su Hyuk Park Solomon Lookism | Sweet Revenge | Horror Stories 3 Gwi Nam Yoo In Soo Stranger 2 | Moment at Eighteen | My ID Is Gangnam Beauty

Below are the supporting cast members of the series:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/heard Them Before? Song Jae Ik Lee Kyu Hyung Hi Bye, Mama! | Doctor John | Life Lee Byeong Chan Kim Byung Chul Doctor Prisoner | SKY Castle | Pegasus Market Chang-Hoon Shin Jae Hwi Half-Fifty | The Good Detective | More Than Family Hee-Soo Lee Chae Eun Grand Prince | The Mimic | The Last Princess Seo Hyo Ryeong Kim Bo Yun Miss Hammurabi | Black | Night Light Park Eui Won Bae Hae Seon Alice | Hi Bye, Mama! | Hotel Del Luna Jung Yong Nam Yoon Gyung Ho Itaewon Class | Confession | The Crowned Clown Ji Min Kim Jin Young Family Affair | The Fault Is Not Yours Park Seon Hwa Lee Sang Hee Diary of a Prosecutor | One Spring Night | A Piece of Your Mind Nam So Ju Jeon Bae Soo The King: Eternal Monarch | Stranger 2 | Lawless Lawyer Lee Eun Saem Park Mi Jin Black Dog | Bad Papa | Sweet Revenge TBA Kim Jee Soo 365: Repeat the Year | Where Stars Land | Memory

More cast members with unconfirmed supporting roles have also been confirmed to star in the Original:

Ahn Ji Ho

Ahn Seung Gyun

Oh Hee Joon

Jung Yi Seo

Woo Ji Hyun

Ham Sung Min

Lee Min Goo

Jin Ho Eun

Jo Dal Hwan

What is the episode count?

According to mydramalist All of Us Are Dead will have a total of 8 episodes. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 42 minutes.

When and where did the production of All of Us Are Dead take place?

It’s unclear when production began, but filming was ongoing during August but was then postponed due to the COVID19 pandemic.

At the time of writing, we’d expect filming to have concluded on the series.

Can we expect to see multiple seasons of All Of Us Are Dead?

Whether or not All Of Us Are Dead receives more than one season entirely depends on the show’s popularity. K-Dramas are extremely popular right now and zombies are timeless, so we don’t envision that the series will struggle for viewers.

One thing to take into consideration is the source material. We’re not expecting the series to cover the webtoon panel for panel, but there are still 130 chapters for the writers to source material from. With that much story available to them, we’d fully expect to see of least two seasons of All Of Us Are Dead.

