Gerald Butler’s ‘Copshop’ Arrives As Netflix Original in Select Regions

The well-reviewed Copshop has just touched down exclusively on Netflix in multiple regions complete with Netflix Original branding. With that said, it’s only a handful of regions with the global streaming picture for Copshop being highly fragmented.

Directed by Joe Carnahan, the 2021 action thriller was headlined by Gerard Butler, Frank Grillo, and Alexis Louder.

Here’s the synopsis that’s present on the Netflix page for the movie:

“Bullets fly and blood splatters at a small-town police station when a rookie cop unwittingly locks a contract killer in the cell opposite his target.”

The movie is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a score of 82%. Audience scores are similarly favorable with a 74% audience score.

At least six Netflix regions received Copshop on January 14th including:

Netflix Australia

Netflix Germany

Netflix Hong Kong

Netflix Malaysia

Netflix Phillippines

Netflix Singapore

Why isn’t Copshop on Netflix in the United Kingdom or the United States?

The action thriller didn’t arrive on Netflix everywhere today, however.

Copshop has already been picked up and distributed by other companies in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

In the US, the movie is carried by Open Road Films which is a subsidiary of AMC Theatres and Regal Entertainment Group. While some of their distributed films have come to Netflix, we can’t definitively say whether Copshop will come to Netflix US. If it does, it’ll be sometime in 2022 based on past additions but don’t count on it. The movie was released in US theaters in September 2021. It’s only available on PVOD services right now.

In the UK, the movie is distributed by STXInternational where it also debuted in cinemas back in September 2021. As per the United States, the movie is only available on VOD services as of January 2022.

Elsewhere, the distribution rights have been mostly given to Amazon Prime who carries the movie in regions like France. Some local distributors are also carrying the movie such as KPN in the Netherlands. For the most part, the movie is only available on VOD services in most parts of the world for the moment.

That’s all to say that Copshop has had a messy release strategy around the globe with the movie in all likelihood arriving on services who either paid the most or have existing relationships with STXinternational.

Are you living in a region where Copshop is streaming? Let us know in the comments.