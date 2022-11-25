When will ‘Happy!’ Leave Netflix?

One of the hidden gems of the Netflix library is Happy!, the comedy series starring Christopher Meni. It’s streaming exclusively on Netflix right now, but that won’t always be the case. Here’s when the series is eying removal from Netflix worldwide.

Airing on Syfy in the United States (the network owned by NBCUniversal), the black-comedy series followed a corrupt ex-cop turned hitman named Nick Sax. His life is changed forever by a relentlessly positive, imaginary blue-winged horse named Happy.

18 episodes went on to air on Syfy between 2017 and 2019 before the network unceremoniously canceled the show and, since then, has largely divested from scripted content.

In the United States, Netflix licensed the show, whereas outside the United States, the show is marketed and labeled as a Netflix Original title.

We should also note if you plan on watching Happy! on Netflix, you’ll need to do so with a premium subscription as the title is unavailable on Netflix’s ad tier.

Netflix fans of the show even campaigned for Netflix to pick up the show following its cancelation by Syfy in June 2019. One campaign for Netflix to save the show approached 40,000 signatures, but the show was not resurrected.

Netflix will Stream Happy! Seasons 1-2 Until 2025

What’s on Netflix can reveal that Netflix currently holds the US rights to Happy! until at least March 2025.

This follows the trend of most NBCUniversal Television Distribution distributed shows, whereby they leave exactly five years following their final season’s addition to Netflix.

Season 2 was added to Netflix US on March 27th, 2020 so therefore, it’s currently due to expire on March 27th, 2025.

In Canada, the rights expire slightly earlier on February 27th, 2025.

When the title comes up for renewal, a notice will display on the title and it’ll be down to both parties to come up with a new deal. Our guess, however, is that Netflix won’t renew the show; instead, it’ll take up residence elsewhere (likely Peacock).

Will Happy! leave Netflix internationally?

Yes. Despite being carried as a Netflix Original in all international regions, the show will leave Netflix internationally and for most, that’ll be in the same year as the United States.

Our intel currently suggests that those in international regions will hang onto Happy! seasons 1-2 are a few months longer than the United States, with it scheduled to leave on August 14th, 2025.

We’ll keep you posted on exact confirmed removal dates as and when we get them closer to the time, but until then, you’re free to stream Happy! exclusively on Netflix for the next few years.