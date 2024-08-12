Best New Documentaries Added to Netflix in 2024

As of 2024, Netflix had around 1,000 documentaries and docuseries on the platform, with some fantastic new entries joining the streamer so far this year. Below, we’ve sifted through the new crime docs, nature docs, or anything else to pick out our favorite releases of the year so far.

Before diving in, we should probably tell you how we’ll break down this article. We’re going to split it up into two halves effectively. Firstly, we want to pick out our favorite new documentaries produced by Netflix and released exclusively by the platform. For the most part, these are available on Netflix globally unless stated otherwise. We’ll feature six of those and three licensed documentaries added so far in 2024. These are for the United States, specifically for other regions that may or may not have access.

As a reminder, you can check in with everything new on Netflix via our new on Netflix hub page.

Best New Netflix Original Documentaries Added in 2024

Worst Roommate Ever (Season 2)

Blumhouse has become the benchmark when it comes to horror in recent years. While best known for their scripted output, they’ve also expanded their signature style into multiple genres, including documentaries.

After premiering season 1 back in March 2022, the series formula was really honed in on and refined for the second season, which debuted in June 2024 with four stories, all as equally gripping and all as equally disturbing.

As you may have also heard, work is not only underway on a third season of the show, but we’re also pleased to report that the team behind the show is working on an official spin-off (which they’re dubbing the Worst Ever universe) called Worst Ex Ever due out in August 2024.

Simone Biles Rising

This summer, the Olympics returned, and there were dozens and dozens of standout performances, but for many, the US gymnast team led by seasoned pro Simone Biles was among the top highlights. Becoming one of the most decorated Olympians of all time, this documentary series, released just before the games, looks back at her career, which is thus far ahead of the games with the many career ups and downs.

The documentary also made Netflix history in that it’s one of the few to ever see an uplift in viewership multiple weeks after its debut. Another part is currently in the works, with much of the Olympic story of Biles and her gymnast teammates set to be retold later this year.

How to Rob A Bank

When it comes to a documentary with plenty of twists and turns and multiple layers throughout, few come close to How to Rob A Bank, which details the life of 90s serial robber Scott Scurlock, nicknamed Hollywood, who primarily operated in Seattle.

Serving as a character study just as much as a retelling of the rather bizarre bank robberies, it’s perhaps one of the most thoughtful crime docs I’ve seen in many years, with nothing quite as it seems at face value.

I should also note that the doc wonderfully interweaves archival home footage, interviews, and even docudrama sections, which are well-acted and don’t feel quite as out of place as others in the genre usually do.

Mountain Queen: The Summits of Lhakpa Sherpa

Veteran documentary make Lucy Walker, previously nominated for two Oscars, returns to Netflix for her third major Netflix documentary following How to Change Your Mind and Why Did You Kill Me? with a frankly awe-inspiring and beautifully shot documentary on the single mother who has an ordinary job but with an extraordinary hobby of being a record-breaking mountain climber. Despite mountaineering being front and center, this is very much a personal story.

It’s a story of perseverance and determination, and it certainly will make you wonder about the extraordinary achievements of those doing ordinary jobs around you.

American Nightmare

Rounding out our picks on the Netflix Original side, we come to a more straightforward crime documentary series that has become one of Netflix’s biggest in its history. Over the course of three episodes, you’re told the story of couple Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins, with the latter kidnapped and the former considered a suspect. Mimicking the David Fincher movie Gone Girl, Denise appears a few days later completely unharmed, which leads to further rabbit holes.

For years now, Netflix has mastered the crime documentary format. While there are some criticisms of the way Netflix dramatizes these real-world (and often tragic) stories, these documentaries are undeniably binge-worthy, and American Nightmare perhaps best symbolizes Netflix’s strength in the genre.

Best Licensed New Documentaries on Netflix in 2024

Hate to Love: Nickelback

Added to Netflix in the United States: June 26th, 2024

Over the years, Nickelback has very much been used as the butt of a joke or as the kids say, a full-blown meme. Leaning into this phenomenon, this musical documentary takes a look back at the band’s history and how they achieved huge success in the face of all the divisive discourse around them and their music.

While the documentary is a little light on actual criticism, it’s well-constructed and a good romp for fans but don’t expect your mind to be changed if you go in negative.

My favorite part of the documentary has been reading the reviews. This IMDb review in particular, has been rolling, given the irrational and unbridled hatred:

“I hate Nickelback but love documentaries, so we gave it a try. Don’t bother with it. I still hate Nickelback and now I’ve got there horrible country wannabe metal songs stuck in my head! They still suck! It was also just a horrible documentary. They didn’t even discuss how they came up with their stupid band name! Shouldn’t that be a part of every band documentary? … This just proves to me how horrible the general public’s taste in music is and I’ll say it again Canadian music sucks! There’s like 4 decent bands that have ever come out of that country.”

Tickled

Added to Netflix in the United States: July 10th

David Farrier is a New Zealand journalist, actor, and documentarian who produced one of Netflix’s best docu-series to date, Dark Tourist. While they sadly didn’t greenlight another season, the streamer has picked up via licensing a couple of his other docs, with Tickled being the latest (Mister Organ is also on Netflix in the US).

You may know what you can expect if you’ve seen the other two. On the face of it, this is just a documentarian looking into an innocent tickling competition. Of course, if your eyebrow is already raised, you’d be right too, as the further he digs into the strange fringe event, the more layers there are to uncover.

Man on Wire

Added to Netflix in the United States: August 7th, 2024

Winning an Oscar, this documentary perfectly retells the story of Philippe Petit’s daring stunt in which he crossed at the time the two tallest structures in the world, the World Trace Center’s back in the mid-1970s which is dubbed “the artistic crime of the century”.

Using contemporary interviews, archival footage, and recreations, you’ll get to know the man behind the stunt alongside feeling intense vertigo throughout. An outstanding documentary that returned to Netflix in August 2024.

