Full Cast List Revealed for Netflix Series ‘House of Guinness’

What do Succession, Peaky Blinders, The Crown, and House of the Dragon all have in common? They’re epic dramas about family dynasties. Netflix is currently in production with a new series of its own called House of Guinness, which will tell the story of, you guessed it, the Guinness Family. Here’s everything you need to know.

Netflix’s House of Guinness is created and written by Steven Knight, who also created Peaky Blinders, one of the most acclaimed TV series of recent years. The project was first unveiled at Next on Netflix UK earlier this year.

Eight one hour long episodes of House of Guinness will be directed by Tom Shankland (House of Cards, The Punisher, The Serpent) and Mounia Akl (Boiling Point, Costa Brava Lebanon).

When the project was first announced, creator Steven Knight commented in a press release:

“The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from. I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.”

Anne Mensah, Vice-President Content at Netflix UK, also commented on the upcoming series:

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with Kudos and the incredible Steven Knight to bring the story of the Guinness Family to Netflix audiences. It has all the power of Peaky Blinders but the scale and the sweep of a true family saga. Set in the UK and the US, we cannot wait to see this realised.”

Steven Knight, Karen Wilson, Elinor Day, and Martin Haines will produce House of Guinness for Kudos.

What’s the plot of House of Guinness?

Here’s the plot synopsis for House of Guinness as provided by Netflix:

“HOUSE OF GUINNESS will tell the epic story of one of Europe’s most famous and enduring dynasties – The Guinness Family. Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story will focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness.”

Who is starring in Netflix’s House of Guinness?

The casting announcements have come in three waves thus far.

We first got word of three names attached to the show as production kicked off on July 8th. Those were:

Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness

(Enola Holmes) as Edward Guinness Anthony Boyle (Say Nothing, Masters of the Air) as Arthur Guinness

(Say Nothing, Masters of the Air) as Arthur Guinness David Wilmot (Bodkin, Embers) as Bonnie Champion

We then got a second wave of names attached to the show later that week, including:

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone, Game of Thrones)

(Shadow and Bone, Game of Thrones) Seamus O’Hara (The Northmen, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves)

(The Northmen, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) Finn O’Shea (Normal People) as Benjamin Guinness

Finally, Netflix confirmed many more actors appearing in the series on July 25th, 2024, via their Netflix UK social media account.

Those additional names include:

Emily Fairn (Boiling Point, The Outlaws) as Anne Guinness

(Boiling Point, The Outlaws) as Anne Guinness James Norton (Happy Valley, War & Peace) as Sean Rafferty

(Happy Valley, War & Peace) as Sean Rafferty Niamh McCormack (The Witcher, The Magical Elves) Ellen Cochrane

(The Witcher, The Magical Elves) Ellen Cochrane Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, Batman Begins) as Byron Hughes Note: Gleeson recently was announced to appear in The Sandman season 2.

(Game of Thrones, Batman Begins) as Byron Hughes Dervla Kirwan (Ballykissangel, Silent Witness)

(Ballykissangel, Silent Witness) Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Fall)

(Game of Thrones, The Fall) Hilda Fay (Fair City, Taken Down)

Where is House of Guinness in production? Where is it filming?

Filming kicked off on House of Guinness in the United Kingdom in Chesire and Stockport on July 8th, 2024. Here’s a bunch of pictures from behind the scenes of filming courtesy of Mark Campbell / MCPIX:

Netflix hasn’t announced any release date or even a release year for House of Guinness, but if filming gets underway in 2024, we could see a late 2025 or 2026 release.

Editor’s Notes: Contains initial contributions from Tigran Asatryan. This article was first published on March 14th, 2024.

