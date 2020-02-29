Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: February 29th, 2020

As February draws to a close there are still some fantastic new shows arriving on Netflix. There will be plenty for everyone to enjoy as we look forward to March arriving this weekend!

Here are the best new TV series from the past week:

I Am Not Okay with This N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Cast: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Richard Ellis

Netflix has found plenty of success in the superhero genre, albeit not what we’re typically used to seeing from Marvel and DC. Adapting the story from the comic book of the same by author Charles Foreman, who previously wrote The End of the F***ing World.

Sydney is a teenage girl navigating the trials and tribulations of high school while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.

Altered Carbon N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 18

Genre: Sci-Fi

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Anthony Mackie, Chris Conner, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Will Yun Lee

It’s been two years since we last saw Altered Carbon, but finally, the noir sci-fi series has returned to Netflix. Joel Kinnaman was popular as Takeshi Kovacs, but as is the nature of the series, characters can be ‘re-sleeved’ and in this instance, Kinnaman has been replaced by Avenger’s actor Anthony Mackie.

In the not too distant future humanity is overcome death by transferring one’s consciousness into a new body. Known as “sleeves” these bodies are taken from convicts and other deviants. Awakening from a 100-year sleep, Takeshi Kovacs is recruited by the richest man on earth to solve his own murder.

Hi Bye, Mama! N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 2 (New Episodes Weekly)

Genre: Drama, Romance

Cast: Kim Tae-Hee, Lee Kyu-Hyung, Go Bo-Gyeol, Seo Woo-Jin, Kim Mi-Kyung

Netflix has been treated to some excellent K-Dramas as of late, and the newly arrived Hi Bye, Mama! is another excellent offering from tvN. The series will see the return of highly loved actress Kim Tae-Hee, who for the past five years took a step back from acting. Her return to television is bound to draw a lot of eyes to the Original.

Ever since she died 5 years ago, Cha Yu Ri has struggled to move on to the afterlife. Her husband, Jo Kang-Hwa, a talented chest surgeon, who has barely gotten over the death of his wife, remarried two years ago, but his once loving and kind personality has drastically changed. Determined to become a human again, Cha Yu Ri begins a 49-day reincarnation project and appears before her husband for the first time in five years.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 19

Genre: Docuseries, Sport

It’s an exciting season of Drive to Survive with the addition of Mercedes taking part this year. Once again fans of the F1 will get an intimate look into the Formula 1 season and all of the rip-roaring real-life drama that comes with it.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 76

Genre: Anime, Comedy, Sci-Fi

Cast: Matthew Mercer, Phillip Reich, David Vincent, Richard Epcar, Kyle Hebert, Mick Lauer

The first season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure arrived in March 2019, and ever since fans have been craving more episodes. Hopefully, that hunger will be sedated with the addition of 48 new episodes to Netflix.

The Joestar family over the course of many generations has been using their powers for good confronting evil supernatural villains that appear in different time periods. Each unique story follows different members of the Joestar family and their adventures.

Which new tv series are you going to be watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!