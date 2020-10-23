Best New TV Series on Netflix This Week: October 23rd, 2020

It’s another resounding week of excellent new TV series added to the Netflix library. With a great selection of shows to choose from, you’re going to be spoilt for choice this weekend.

Here are the best new movies on Netflix this week for October 23rd, 2020:

Barbarians (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure, Drama | Runtime: 41-51 Minutes

Cast: Gaetano Aronica, Bence Ferenczi, Jeanne Goursaud, Tibor Milos Krisko, Jeremy Miliker

Netflix already has a handful of series based around the Romans, but this time the perspective is told from the POV of the Germanic tribesman. A lot of work has gone into the creation of Barbarians, as evident by the incredible cinematography, costume design, and battle scenes.

The historical-drama takes place in the year 9 A.D, during the Roman Imperial campaign of Germania. Three Roman legions and its auxiliaries are led by Publius Quinctilius Varus, while Arminius, a Germanic Chieftain educated in roman military tactics, unites the Germanic tribes against their Southern invaders. Moving against the Roman legions before they strike, Araminius leads the Germanic tribes in a devasting ambush that would alter the course of history forever.

Move (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 5

Genre: Documentary | Runtime: 47-59 Minutes

All over the world dancers and choreographers are shaping the world of dance as showcased in this inspiring documentary.

The Queen’s Gambit (Limited Series) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 7

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 46-67 Minutes

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Harry Melling, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Bill Camp, Moses Ingram

Anya-Taylor Joy made a name for herself in 2016’s Split and each year since she has gone from strength to strength. Now in 2020, the actress takes on her most intense role to date as the beautiful but troubled mind of genius chess player Beth Harmon.

At the tender age of eight, Beth Harmon discovered her talent for chess. Within a few short years, she’s competing at a national level, and by 22 she’s set her sights on becoming Chess Grand Champion. As her skills and ambition grow, so does her crippling addiction to drugs, which threatens to destroy everything she’s worked towards.

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 3) N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 17

Genre: Talk-Show | Runtime: 60 Minutes

A further four huge stars take a seat with the legendary talk-show host David Letterman. Being interviewed this season is Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., Dave Chapelle, and Lizzo.

Unsolved Mysteries (Volume 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Documentary, Crime, Mystery | Runtime: 45 Minutes

The revival of the popular crime and mystery docuseries was a smash hit for Netflix in July. Its influence has also seen in a dramatic rise in the number of mysteries being reinvestigated, with many subscribers determine to see them solved. The second volume will attract many subscribers from The Haunting of Bly Manor as an episode of volume 2 includes the investigation of the Lady of the Lake.

Which of the best new tv series do you plan to watch on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!