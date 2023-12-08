What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 8th, 2023

There are 38 new movies and TV shows to be enjoyed on Netflix UK this week, including the creator of Sam Esmail’s new thriller drama Leave the World Behind.

Leave the World Behind (2023) N

Director: Sam Esmail

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 138 Minutes

Cast: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie

Having been hard at work on Mr. Robot and Homecoming, Sam Esmail hasn’t directed a feature legnth film since the 2014 film Comet. Those who have watched Mr. Robot will be in for a treat this weekend with Leave the World Behind.

A family’s vacation into the countryside is disrupted by the owners of the home who are seeking shelter after a blackout. With no access to the internet or television for news, distrust is begins to materiliase between the two famalies, who begin to question the strange and alarming happenings around them.

My Life With the Walter Boys (Season 1) N

Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Cast: Nikki Rodriguez, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis

A popular book in its own right, we can see My Life With the Walter Boys being exceptionally popular amongst Netflix subscribers.

The sudden tragic loss of her family results in city girl Jackie Howard leaving her New York home to rural Colorado where she is welcomed with open arms by the Katherine and George Walter, and their ten children. As Jackie is prepping of getting into her dream college, Princeton, she finds herself distracted by two of the Walter boys, Alex and Cole.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

17 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 8th, 2023

A Dog’s Purpose (2017)

Adrishya Jalakangal (2023)

Blood Vessel (2023) N

Christmas as Usual (2023) N

Dhak Dhak (2023)

Green Lantern (2011)

Jigarthanda DoubleX (2023)

Leave the World Behind (2023) N

Miasto (2021)

NAGA (2023) N

Powrót do tamtych dni (2021)

Sanju (2018)

Six in the City (2023)

Stolen Vacation (2023)

Suzzanna: Kliwon Friday Night (2023)

The Archies (2023) N

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

14 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 8th, 2023

Analog Squad (Season 1) N

Barbie: A Touch of Magic (Season 1)

Blood Coast (Season 1) N

Dew Drop Diaries (Season 2) N

Fermat’s Cuisine (Season 1)

High Tides (Season 1) N

Hilda (Season 3) N

I Cannot Reach You (Season 1)

I Hate Christmas (Season 2) N

My Life With the Walter Boys (Season 1) N

Sons of the Caliphate (Season 2)

Tale of the Nine-Tailed (Season 1)

Till Death (Season 3)

Welcome to Samdal-ri (Season 1) N

3 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 8th, 2023

Greggs: What’s Really in It? (2023)

Squaring the Circle (2022)

World War II: From the Frontlines (2023) N

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 8th, 2023

Costco at Christmas (2022)

Making Squid Game: The Challenge (2023) N

The Gentlemen’s League (Season 3)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 8th, 2023

Stavros Halkias: Fat Rascal (2023) N

