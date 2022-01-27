‘The Power of the Dog’ Behind-The-Scenes Documentary Arrives on Netflix

The Power of the Dog has long been on Netflix around the world but if you want to go behind the scenes you now can with a 17-minute documentary landing on Netflix as of January 27th, 2022.

Titled “Behind the Scenes with Jane Campion”, here’s how Netflix lists the documentary which is now available on the streaming service globally:

“Get a rare glimpse into the creative process of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Jane Campion as she shares her memories of making “The Power of the Dog.”

The documentary is mostly fly-on-the-wall footage of the production spliced with pictures from the storyboards all while Jane Campion is narrated over the top.

Netflix traditionally keeps its behind-the-scenes content exclusive to its YouTube channels but we do from time to time see behind-the-scenes docs for major Netflix titles whether that be because they’re incredibly popular or they’re gunning for awards.

Netflix Film Club on YouTube has uploaded a number of behind-the-scenes clips including the one embedded below:

Netflix has chosen to upload similar documentaries like this for titles like Roma, The Dark Crystal, Money Heist, Sense8, and The Queen’s Gambit diving into the behind-the-scenes.

Expect to see a lot more coverage across the web of The Power of the Dog over the coming weeks as we head into awards season.

The movie is among Netflix’s roster of big award seekers and is currently the most predicted to win the best picture and best director. According to GoldDerby, it’s the frontrunner with Belfast and West Side Story just behind. The Power of the Dog has 7/1 odds of winning best picture, 16/5 on winning best director, and 82/25 on Best Adapted Screenplay.

Other Netflix contenders include Don’t Look Up, tick, tick… Boom! and The Lost Daughter.

Will you be checking out this behind-the-scenes documentary on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.