What’s New on Netflix UK: July 31st, 2020

It suffices to say we can already assume what the majority of Netflix UK subscribers will be watching this weekend. Assuming you blitz all of the second season of The Umbrella Academy there’s still 8 more movies & tv series to be enjoyed on Netflix Uk for July 31st, 2020.

First of all, here are today’s top highlights on Netflix UK:

The Umbrella Academy N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min

The second season The Umbrella Academy has finally arrived! It’s been 17 months since the surprise smash hit of 2019 debuted on Netflix and other than Stranger Things and The Witcher has easily been the most in-demand Original of 2020.

Born on the same day, to women who became inexplicably pregnant, seven children were adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves. Each with their own unique powers, the Hargreeves children were being trained to become heroes, and ultimately save the world. But after a series of dysfunctional events, the Hargreeves went their separate ways, only to reunite years later when their adoptive father, Sir Reginald mysteriously dies.

The Last Samurai (2003)

Director: Edward Zwick

Genre: Action, Drama, War | Runtime: 154 Minutes

Cast: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Billy Connolly, William Atherton, Chad Lindberg

Tom Cruise has had a ram-packed career, and easily one of his best films to date was the early 2000s period-drama The Last Samurai. With an excellent, cast, cinematography, score, and story, The Last Samurai is easily one of the best additions to the UK library in 2020.

In 1800s Japan, the former isolationist country is in a period of transition. The old ways of the Samurai are dying to make way for the new modern era of Japan. To enforce this change, Captain Nathan Algren is hired to help train the new Japanese army to fight the Samurai rebellion. In a disastrous battle, Algren is captured and held captive by Moritsugu Katsumoto. As time passes, Algren begins to embrace the Samurai culture he was assigned to destroy.

Sugar Rush N

Seasons: 3 | Episodes: 20

Genre: Baking, Reality | Runtime: 50 Minutes

The next batch has bakers have arrived to compete for that sweet grand prize of $10,000 and to show off their talents to the world.

What’s New on Netflix UK Today: July 31st, 2020

The Last Samurai (2003)

Latte and the Magic Waterstone (2020) N

Samurai Champloo (Season 1)

Seriously Single (2020) N

Sugar High (2020) N

Sugar Rush (3 Seasons) N

Terror in Resonance (Season 1)

Trigun (Season 1)

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2) N

Movies & TV Series Leaving Netflix UK Today: July 31st, 2020

The Chef’s Line (Season 1)

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix UK Today: July 31st, 2020

The Umbrella Academy is already back in the top ten, so expect it to instantly rise to the top spot by tomorrow.

Most Popular TV Series on Netflix UK: July 31st, 2020 1️⃣ Good Girls

2️⃣ Cursed

3️⃣ Fear City New York vs he Mafia

4️⃣ Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons

5️⃣ Down to Earth with Zac Efron

6️⃣ Indian Matchmaking

7️⃣ Unsolved Mysteries

8️⃣ Last Chance U

9️⃣ The Umbrella academy

🔟 B-Fixers — What’s on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) July 31, 2020

What are you going to be watching on Netflix this weekend, and why is it The Umbrella Academy? Let us know in the comments below!